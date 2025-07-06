Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,026,440 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk July 6, 2025 9:16 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers fire D-30 artillery in the direction of Toretsk, Ukraine, on July 30, 2024. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 1,026,440 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 6.

The number includes 1,180 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,992 tanks, 22,956 armored fighting vehicles, 54,252 vehicles and fuel tanks, 29,960 artillery systems, 1,430 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,192 air defense systems, 421 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 43,825 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine’s artillery braces for shell shortage as US halts aid
The Kyiv Independent’s Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko spent a day with an artillery crew from the 28th Mechanized Brigade in the front-line city of Kostiantynivka. Following the recent decision by the Pentagon to halt shipments of certain weapons to Ukraine, a looming shell shortage is once again on the horizon for Ukrainian forces.
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

