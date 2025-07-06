General Staff: Russia has lost 1,026,440 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 1,026,440 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 6.

The number includes 1,180 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,992 tanks, 22,956 armored fighting vehicles, 54,252 vehicles and fuel tanks, 29,960 artillery systems, 1,430 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,192 air defense systems, 421 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 43,825 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.