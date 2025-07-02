Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,022,090 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk July 2, 2025 8:19 AM 1 min read
Preparation and combat work of the M109 A3 gun crew near Kostiantynvka, Ukraine, on June 17, 2025 (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 1,022,090 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 2.

The number includes 1,110 casualties that Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,985 tanks, 22,931 armored fighting vehicles, 53,786 vehicles and fuel tanks, 29,794 artillery systems, 1,427 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,191 air defense systems, 420 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 43,013 drones, 3,436 cruise missiles, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine to exit mine ban treaty, citing war demands, realities on the ground
Ukraine looks to withdraw from a major international treaty on anti-personnel landmines to bolster its defense on the battlefield, where its troops are trying to hold off Russia’s intensifying offensive. President Volodymyr Zelensky, on June 29, had requested that Ukraine withdraw from the 1997 Ottawa Treaty that banned the production
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

