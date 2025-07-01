Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,020,980 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk July 1, 2025 8:17 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers sit in a shelter near the 82mm BM-37 mortar on March 14, 2025, in Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine. (Serhii Mykhalchuk/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 1,020,980 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 1.

The number includes 970 casualties that Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,983 tanks, 22,928 armored fighting vehicles, 53,696 vehicles and fuel tanks, 29,754 artillery systems, 1,427 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,190 air defense systems, 420 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 42,940 drones, 3,436 cruise missiles, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Warfare in Ukraine has changed… again
The Kyiv Independent’s Francis Farrell explains a new modification of the standard first-person view (FPV) drone that already once transformed the way war is fought. Fiber optic cable now used to connect drone operators to FPVs ensures a perfect image and control experience all the way to the target — and cannot be spotted by enemy drone detectors.
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

