General Staff: Russia has lost 1,020,010 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk June 30, 2025 8:07 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian mortar soldiers firing on the front line south of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, on Nov. 20, 2023. (Francis Farrell/The Kyiv Independent)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost around 1,020,010 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 30.

The number includes 1,070 casualties that Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,980 tanks, 22,922 armored fighting vehicles, 53,593 vehicles and fuel tanks, 29,718 artillery systems, 1,427 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,190 air defense systems, 420 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 42,796 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukrainian drone strike on Crimea air base destroys 3 Russian helicopters, SBU claims
The attack destroyed Mi-8, Mi-26 and Mi-28 attack helicopters, and a Pantsyr-S1 self-propelled anti-aircraft missile and gun system, the Security Service of Ukraine told the Kyiv Independent.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

3:10 PM
Video

Trump meets Zelensky at NATO summit | Ukraine This Week.

In the latest episode of Ukraine This Week, the Kyiv Independent’s Anna Belokur explains key takeaways from this week’s NATO summit, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump held their third in-person meeting since Trump’s return to office.
8:02 PM  (Updated: )

Ukrainian drones strike missile, drone arsenal in Russia's Bryansk Oblast.

Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) struck on June 28 the 1060th Material-Technical Support Center in the city of Bryansk, Ukraine's General Staff said. The facilities store a Russian missile and drone arsenal, Ukrainska Pravda reported, citing a source in HUR.
