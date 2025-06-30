General Staff: Russia has lost 1,020,010 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost around 1,020,010 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 30.

The number includes 1,070 casualties that Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,980 tanks, 22,922 armored fighting vehicles, 53,593 vehicles and fuel tanks, 29,718 artillery systems, 1,427 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,190 air defense systems, 420 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 42,796 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.