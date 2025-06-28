Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Russian losses
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,017,720 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk June 28, 2025 9:10 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers sit in a shelter near the 82mm BM-37 mortar in Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine on March 14, 2025. (Serhii Mykhalchuk/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Russia has lost around 1,017,720 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 28.

The number includes 1,000 casualties that Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,970 tanks, 22,908 armored fighting vehicles, 53,415 vehicles and fuel tanks, 29,665 artillery systems, 1,425 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,189 air defense systems, 420 airplanes, 337 helicopters, 42,477 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Russia has amassed 111,000 troops near Pokrovsk, Syrskyi says
Pokrovsk remains the “hottest spot” along the front line but “the situation is under control” and Russia has not crossed the administrative border from Donetsk to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

Warfare in Ukraine has changed… again.

The Kyiv Independent’s Francis Farrell explains a new modification of the standard first-person view (FPV) drone that already once transformed the way war is fought. Fiber optic cable now used to connect drone operators to FPVs ensures a perfect image and control experience all the way to the target — and cannot be spotted by enemy drone detectors.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.