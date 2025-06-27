Skip to content
News Feed, War, Ukraine, Russia, Russian losses, General Staff, Russian armed forces
Edit post

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,016,720 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk June 27, 2025 9:04 AM 1 min read
Soldiers of the 30th Prince Konstanty Ostrogski Mechanized Brigade fire a missile from a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher at the positions of Russian troops in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on June 3, 2025. (Viacheslav Madiievskyi/Ukrinform via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 1,016,720 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 27.

The number includes 970 casualties that Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

These are the indicative estimates of Russia’s combat losses as of June 27, 2025, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,969 tanks, 22,896 armored fighting vehicles, 53,284 vehicles and fuel tanks, 29,630 artillery systems, 1,425 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,188 air defense systems, 416 airplanes, 337 helicopters, 42,240 drones, 3,388 cruise missiles, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

