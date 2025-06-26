Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,015,750 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk June 26, 2025 8:25 AM 1 min read
A Russian tank is lying destroyed in a field near the village of Bohorodychne, in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Feb. 13, 2024. (Maxym Marusenko / NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 1,015,750 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 26.

The number includes 1,100 casualties that Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,968 tanks, 22,892 armored fighting vehicles, 53,195 vehicles and fuel tanks, 29,617 artillery systems, 1,425 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,188 air defense systems, 416 airplanes, 337 helicopters, 42,153 drones, 3,388 cruise missiles, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

5:44 PM
Video

For Putin, war is existential — Estonian foreign minister at NATO summit.

The Kyiv Independent’s Martin Fornusek sits down with Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna on the sidelines of the NATO summit to discuss U.S. President Donald Trump's commitment to the Alliance, how the Israel-Iran escalation affects NATO's focus on Ukraine, and why Europe must take more responsibility for its own defense.
4:49 PM

Zelensky, Trump hold talks on NATO summit sidelines.

"We covered all the truly important issues," President Volodymyr Zelensky said. "We discussed how to achieve a ceasefire and a real peace. We spoke about how to protect our people. We appreciate the attention and the readiness to help bring peace closer."
