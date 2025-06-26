General Staff: Russia has lost 1,015,750 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 1,015,750 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 26.

The number includes 1,100 casualties that Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,968 tanks, 22,892 armored fighting vehicles, 53,195 vehicles and fuel tanks, 29,617 artillery systems, 1,425 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,188 air defense systems, 416 airplanes, 337 helicopters, 42,153 drones, 3,388 cruise missiles, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.