General Staff: Russia has lost 1,013,700 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 1,013,700 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 24.

The number includes 1,200 casualties that Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,966 tanks, 22,879 armored fighting vehicles, 52,961 vehicles and fuel tanks, 29,511 artillery systems, 1,424 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,188 air defense systems, 416 airplanes, 337 helicopters, 41,915 drones, 3,388 cruise missiles, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.