General Staff: Russia has lost 1,013,700 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk June 24, 2025 8:19 AM 1 min read
Soldiers of the 30th Prince Konstanty Ostrogski Mechanized Brigade fire a missile from a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher at the positions of Russian troops in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on June 3, 2025. (Viacheslav Madiievskyi/Ukrinform via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 1,013,700 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 24.

The number includes 1,200 casualties that Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,966 tanks, 22,879 armored fighting vehicles, 52,961 vehicles and fuel tanks, 29,511 artillery systems, 1,424 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,188 air defense systems, 416 airplanes, 337 helicopters, 41,915 drones, 3,388 cruise missiles, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Zelensky, Starmer hail ‘massive step forward’ in military cooperation
During a joint visit to a U.K. military training site for Ukrainian personnel, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he and Zelensky held “an excellent bilateral meeting” and had agreed to an “industrial military co-production agreement.”
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

7:55 AM

Russian strikes kill 4, injure 5 in Kherson Oblast.

Russian drone and artillery strikes on Kherson Oblast killed four people and injured five others between June 23-24, local officials said. Twenty-nine settlements, including the city of Kherson, were hit.
