News Feed, War, Ukraine, Russian losses, Russia, General Staff
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,012,500 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk June 23, 2025 1:43 PM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers of a mortar unit fire a mortar in the direction of Toretsk, Ukraine on Aug. 18, 2024. (Photo by Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost around 1,012,500 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 23.

The number includes 1,010 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,965 tanks, 22,872 armored fighting vehicles, 52,861 vehicles and fuel tanks, 29,490 artillery systems, 1,423 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,188 air defense systems, 416 airplanes, 337 helicopters, 41,717 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Russia’s mass missile, drone attack on Kyiv kills 5, injures at least 19
Russia launched a wave of missile and drone attacks on Kyiv and surrounding region overnight on June 23.
The Kyiv IndependentLucy Pakhnyuk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

News Feed

9:56 AM  (Updated: )

Russian attacks kill 7, injure 23 in Ukraine over past day.

Russia launched two Iskander-M or North Korean KN-23 ballistic missiles, an S-300 anti-aircraft missile, and 47 Shahed-type attack drones and decoy drones against Ukraine overnight, primarily targeting Chernihiv Oblast, Ukraine's Air Force reported.
4:44 PM
Video

Iran-Israel implications for Ukraine | Ukraine This Week.

In the latest episode of Ukraine This Week, the Kyiv Independent’s Anna Belokur breaks down the implications the burgeoning war in the Middle East may carry for Russia’s war against Ukraine, as well as a particularly cynical act of Russian torture brought to light this month.
