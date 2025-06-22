General Staff: Russia has lost 1,011,490 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 1,011,490 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 22.

The number includes 1,100 casualties that Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,964 tanks, 22,867 armored fighting vehicles, 52,734 vehicles and fuel tanks, 29,432 artillery systems, 1,421 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,188 air defense systems, 416 airplanes, 337 helicopters, 41,579 drones, 3,376 cruise missiles, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.