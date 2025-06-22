Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russian losses, War, Russia, Ukraine, General Staff
Edit post

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,011,490 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk and Natalia Yermak June 22, 2025 9:18 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers fire in the direction of Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on March 6, 2025. (Diego Herrera Carcedo / Anadolu / Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 1,011,490 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 22.

The number includes 1,100 casualties that Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,964 tanks, 22,867 armored fighting vehicles, 52,734 vehicles and fuel tanks, 29,432 artillery systems, 1,421 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,188 air defense systems, 416 airplanes, 337 helicopters, 41,579 drones, 3,376 cruise missiles, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Russia pulls its scientists out of Iranian nuclear plant, as Israeli strikes threaten decades of collaboration
Israel’s strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities have alarmed none more than Russia, the country that first brought nuclear power to Iran in defiance of Western objections. We’re “millimeters from catastrophe,” said Kremlin spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on June 18 in response to a bombing campaign that Israel launched against
The Kyiv IndependentKollen Post
Authors: The Kyiv Independent news desk, Natalia Yermak

Most popular

News Feed

3:21 PM
Video

Inside the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine

Forged from the remnants of the Soviet Spetsnaz, Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces have become a vital pillar of the country’s current defense, playing their role in some of the war’s most decisive engagements – from Kyiv to Donbas, and to Kursk Oblast in Russia.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.