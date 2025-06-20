Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, Ukraine, Russia, General Staff, Russian losses
Edit post

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,009,330 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk June 20, 2025 8:19 AM 1 min read
A soldier adjusts the aim of a Caesar self-propelled gun near the eastern front line of Ukraine, in an undisclosed location, on June 9, 2025. (Florent Vergnes/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 1,009,330 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 20.

The number includes 1,090 casualties that Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,954 tanks, 22,860 armored fighting vehicles, 52,501 vehicles and fuel tanks, 29,374 artillery systems, 1,421 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,188 air defense systems, 416 airplanes, 337 helicopters, 41,299 drones, 3,369 cruise missiles, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Russian losses ‘entirely justified,’ Zelensky says
President Volodymyr Zelensky said on June 19 that he held talks with the SBU about deep strikes in Russia. “Russia must continue to suffer entirely justified losses due to its aggression.”
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.