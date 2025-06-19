Skip to content
News Feed, War, Ukraine, Russia, Russian losses, General Staff
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,008,240 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk June 19, 2025 8:23 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian servicemen of Khartya brigade operate a D-30 howitzer in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine, on Jan. 10, 2025. (Wolfgang Schwan / Anadolu / Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 1,008,240 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 19.

The number includes 1,080 casualties that Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,951 tanks, 22,853 armored fighting vehicles, 52,420 vehicles and fuel tanks, 29,328 artillery systems, 1,420 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,187 air defense systems, 416 airplanes, 337 helicopters, 41,229 drones, 3,369 cruise missiles, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Russia’s deadliest attack on Kyiv this year shatters homes and lives
As Russia intensifies its attacks on Ukrainian cities, millions of Kyiv residents go to bed every night hoping their houses will be intact in the morning. But some nights are worse than others. At least 28 people were killed in Russia’s drone and missile attack on Ukraine’s capital
The Kyiv IndependentNick Allard
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

News Feed

12:31 PM

Ruslan Kravchenko approved as Ukraine's new Prosecutor General.

Kravchenko, a former military prosecutor and most recently head of Ukraine's tax service, replaces Andrii Kostin, who stepped down in October 2024 following a scandal involving fraudulent disability claims by dozens of prosecutors in Khmelnytskyi Oblast.
