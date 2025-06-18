Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,007,160 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk June 18, 2025 8:20 AM
Ukrainian soldiers of the 43rd Brigade are seen working on a Soviet era Pion self-propelled howitzer in the direction of Chasiv Yar, Ukraine, on Jan. 27, 2025 (Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 1,007,160 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 18.

The number includes 1,040 casualties that Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,947 tanks, 22,845 armored fighting vehicles, 52,312 vehicles and fuel tanks, 29,265 artillery systems, 1,420 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,187 air defense systems, 416 airplanes, 337 helicopters, 41,165 drones, 3,369 cruise missiles, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Kellogg to meet Lukashenko in highest-ranking US visit to Belarus in years, Reuters reports
U.S. Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg will meet Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in the coming days, Reuters reported on June 17, citing four sources familiar with the matter.
The Kyiv IndependentVolodymyr Ivanyshyn
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

6:52 PM

Zelensky arrives at G7 summit hours after Trump departs.

Zelensky was expected to meet U.S. President Donald Trump at the summit. However, it is not clear if the meeting will take place because Trump left the summit early due to escalating tensions in the Middle East.
