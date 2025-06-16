Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,005,060 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk June 16, 2025
Destroyed Russian main battle tanks and armored vehicles lying beside a road on May 25, 2022, in Irpin, Ukraine. (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 1,005,060 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 16.

The number includes 1,200 casualties that Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,939 tanks, 22,811 armored fighting vehicles, 52,096 vehicles and fuel tanks, 29,208 artillery systems, 1,418 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,187 air defense systems, 416 airplanes, 337 helicopters, 40,804 drones, 3,337 cruise missiles, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

With no new US aid packages on the horizon, can Ukraine continue to fight Russia?
The U.S. has not announced any military aid packages for Ukraine in almost five months, pushing Kyiv to seek new alternatives. But time is running out quickly as Russian troops slowly advance on the eastern front line and gear up for a new summer offensive. “While Ukraine’s dependence on
Kateryna Hodunova
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

News Feed

7:09 AM

EU leaders call for tougher sanctions on Russia at G7 summit.

"To achieve peaceful strength we must put more pressure on Russia to secure a real ceasefire, to bring Russia to the negotiating table, and to end this war. Sanctions are critical to that end," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.
3:06 AM

Russia attacks Kyiv Oblast with drones, injuring 1.

Russia launched a series of drone attacks on Kyiv Oblast overnight on June 15-16, targeting both the capital city and regional settlements, according to government officials. A 60-year-old man has been injured.
