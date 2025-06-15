Skip to content
News Feed, Russian losses, Ukraine, Russia, War, General Staff
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,003,860 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by Dominic Culverwell June 15, 2025 9:38 AM 1 min read
Soldiers from the 56th Motorized Brigade set their target before firing a Grad rocket at Russian infantry in the Bakhmut direction from an undisclosed location in Donetsk Oblast on May 30, 2023. (Photo: Asami Terajima/The Kyiv Independent)
Russia has lost 1,003,860 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 15.

The number includes 1,170 casualties that Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,937 tanks, 22,804 armored fighting vehicles, 52,017 vehicles and fuel tanks, 29,190 artillery systems, 1,418 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,186 air defense systems, 416 airplanes, 337 helicopters, 40,709 drones, 3,337 cruise missiles, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

From buffer zone to new front: Russia pushes deeper into Sumy Oblast
In March 2025, as Ukrainian forces made their final retreat from Sudzha in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, new grey spots began to appear on open-source maps on the other side of the state border, in Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast. For the first time since 2022, when Moscow’s forces retreated
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: Dominic Culverwell

News Feed

10:19 PM  (Updated: )

Casualties increase as Iran, Israel continue exchanging strikes.

Iran and Israel continued to exchange attacks on June 14, more than 24 hours after Israel launched its first strikes on Iran's nuclear sites and military leadership. Civilian casualties have been reported in both countries.
4:09 AM

Three Ukrainians killed in bus accident in France, Zelensky confirms.

Three Ukrainian nationals were killed in a bus accident in France on June 13, President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed in a statement on Telegram. The accident occurred in northwestern France as a group of Ukrainian adults and children was returning from an educational exchange.
