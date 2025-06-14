Skip to content
News Feed, War, Ukraine, Russia, General Staff, Russian losses
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,002,690 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk June 14, 2025 10:13 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers prepare artillery to fire on orders from the high command in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine, on March 17, 2025. (Jose Colon/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 1,002,690 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 14.

The number includes 1,130 casualties that Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,937 tanks, 22,798 armored fighting vehicles, 51,928 vehicles and fuel tanks, 29,157 artillery systems, 1,417 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,185 air defense systems, 416 airplanes, 337 helicopters, 40,586 drones, 3,337 cruise missiles, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

As Russian losses in Ukraine hit 1 million, Putin’s war economy heads toward breaking point
Russian losses in Ukraine hit a massive, and grim milestone on June 12 — 1 million Russian soldiers killed or wounded during the 39-month-long full-scale war, according to figures from Kyiv. Although hugely symbolic, the number is unlikely to prompt a change in tactics from Moscow as it gears up for
The Kyiv Independent

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

News Feed

10:19 PM  (Updated: )

Casualties increase as Iran, Israel continue exchanging strikes.

Iran and Israel continued to exchange attacks on June 14, more than 24 hours after Israel launched its first strikes on Iran's nuclear sites and military leadership. Civilian casualties have been reported in both countries.
4:09 AM

Three Ukrainians killed in bus accident in France, Zelensky confirms.

Three Ukrainian nationals were killed in a bus accident in France on June 13, President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed in a statement on Telegram. The accident occurred in northwestern France as a group of Ukrainian adults and children was returning from an educational exchange.
