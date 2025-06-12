General Staff: Russia has lost 1,000,340 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 1,000,340 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 12.

The number includes 1,140 casualties that Russian forces suffered just over the past day. It marks the first time since the outbreak of the full-scale war that Russia's reported casualties crossed 1 million.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,933 tanks, 22,786 armored fighting vehicles, 51,579 vehicles and fuel tanks, 29,063 artillery systems, 1,413 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,184 air defense systems, 416 airplanes, 337 helicopters, 40,435 drones, 3,337 cruise missiles, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.