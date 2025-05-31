Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

European leaders shift focus to defending Ukraine without US support, the Telegraph reports

by Anna Fratsyvir May 31, 2025 5:31 PM 2 min read
Friedrich Merz, Germany's chancellor, Emmanuel Macron, France's president, Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine's president, Keir Starmer, U.K. prime minister, and Donald Tusk, Poland's prime minister arrive for a "Coalition of the Willing" news conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Saturday, May 10, 2025. (Andrew Kravchenko via Getty Images)
European officials drafting proposals for a Ukraine peacekeeping force acknowledged that Europe must "get real" about the possibility of U.S. President Donald Trump abandoning support for Kyiv, the Telegraph reported on May 31 citing undisclosed sources.

According to the Telegraph, senior European diplomats meeting in The Hague agreed to shift their focus from deploying troops to enforce a ceasefire to preparing long-term strategies for supporting Ukraine without American backing.

Previously, the United Kingdom and France led  efforts to form a so-called "coalition of the willing," a deterrence force that would be deployed in the event of a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. Leaders of 31 nations met in Paris on March 27 at a summit for the coalition.

While over 30 countries have expressed interest in the coalition, only a few have publicly committed to deploying troops.

"Let's get real and admit the U.S. will never be on board," the Telegraph quoted a Western official.

The comments reflect growing unease in European capitals about Trump's continued opposition to Ukraine's accession to NATO and his criticism of Kyiv's war effort. On May 19, Trump reiterated he would abandon efforts to end Russia's war against Ukraine if progress is not made.

One European diplomat said the discussions centered on how to maintain support "when we assume that the U.S. would only continue providing some specific assets, such as intelligence."

The discussions also touched on increasing economic pressure on Russia and inviting President Volodymyr Zelensky to the June NATO summit in The Hague, despite concerns about Trump's resistance to Ukraine joining the alliance.

Italy's ANSA news agency reported earlier this month that the United States opposed Zelensky's participation, citing unnamed diplomatic sources. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio denied the claims.

Trump has repeatedly echoed Moscow's narrative that Ukraine's efforts to join NATO have been one of the root causes of the full-scale invasion.

In March, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha firmly opposed any limitations on Ukraine's right to join international organizations, specifically NATO and the European Union, as a condition for reaching a potential peace agreement.

Author: Anna Fratsyvir

