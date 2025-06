This audio is created with AI assistance

The Kyiv Independent’s Martin Fornusek sits down with Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna on the sidelines of the NATO summit, held in The Hague on June 24-25, to discuss the changes in the U.S. rhetoric about Ukraine's membership in NATO. They also speak about U.S. President Donald Trump's commitment to the Alliance, how the Israel-Iran escalation affects NATO's focus on Ukraine, and why Europe must take more responsibility for its own defense.