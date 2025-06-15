Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
israel, Iran, Ballistic missile, Missile attack, War, Iranian military
Edit post

5 Ukrainians dead in Israel after Iranian missile strike

by Kollen Post June 15, 2025 9:57 PM 2 min read
Fire and smoke rise from a building, reportedly hit by a missile fired from Iran, in central Tel Aviv on June 13, 2025. Iran fired a barrage of ballistic missiles at Israel in a counter-strike in the evening on June 13, after an unprecedented onslaught hammered the Islamic republic's top military brass and targeted its nuclear facilities and bases. (JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Five Ukrainian citizens were killed in an Iranian missile attack on Israel on June 14.  

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry told the Kyiv Independent that the five Ukrainian citizens, including three children, came under fire in an attack on a residential building in Bat Yam, south of Tel Aviv.

The Ukrainian Embassy in Israel is, the ministry said, still gathering details and identifying the deceased. An estimated 23,000 Ukrainian citizens currently live in Israel, including 11,000 who fled since Russia's invasion in 2022, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Israel launched mass attacks on Iran on June 13, primarily targeting nuclear infrastructure as well as specialists in Iranian nuclear power. The Ukrainian government has come out in support of Israel against Iran, which is a major supplier of weapons to Russia. Russia, in turn, has criticized the Israeli attack as "unprovoked aggression."

Roughly a million Israelis or approximately 15% of the total population is Russian-speaking, including sizeable communities from across the former Soviet Union. Israel has historically maintained relatively friendly ties with Russia.

U.S. President Donald Trump earlier on June 15 commented on the possibility that Russian President Vladimir Putin could take on a mediating role between Israel and Iran.

"Yeah, I would be open to it," Trump said.

"He is ready. He called me about it. We had a long talk about it. We talked about this more than his situation. This is something I believe is going to get resolved."

Israel strike reportedly hits Iran’s gas sector, halting production at world’s largest field
Iran has partially suspended production at the South Pars gas field — the world’s largest — after an Israeli airstrike triggered a fire at the site, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on June 14.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Kollen Post
Kollen Post
Defense Reporter
Kollen Post is the defense industry reporter at the Kyiv Independent. Based in Kyiv, he covers weapons production and defense tech. Originally from western Michigan, he speaks Russian and Ukrainian. His work has appeared in Radio Free Europe, Fortune, Breaking Defense, the Cipher Brief, the Foreign Policy Research Institute, FT’s Sifted, and Science Magazine. He holds a BA from Vanderbilt University.Read more

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.