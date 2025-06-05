Fires reported following Russia’s drone attack on Kyiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Multiple fires broke out across Kyiv overnight after Russia launched a drone attack on the capital overnight on June 6. Explosions and falling debris were reported in several districts, including Solomianskyi, Holosiivskyi, and Darnytskyi.

In Holosiivskyi district, debris hit a residential building, sparking a blaze and causing yet-to-be-assessed damage. A fire also erupted on the 17th floor of a residential high-rise in Darnytskyi district. Medics were called to the site of the attack.

Meanwhile, the air raid alert has been activated in all Ukrainian regions.

In Solomianskyi district, a Russian drone struck a 16-story apartment block, igniting a fire. First responders have been dispacthed to the site, according to local authorities. A school is also damaged in the area.

Emergency power outages could be introduced in some neighborhoods on eastern side (left bank) of the city, according to Tymur Tkachenko, who heads Kyiv City Military Administration.

Ukraine's Air Force warned of the threat of a ballistic attack on Kyiv.