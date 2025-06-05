Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Fires reported following Russia’s drone attack on Kyiv

by Olena Goncharova June 6, 2025 1:58 AM 1 min read
A general view over the Kyiv skyline and residential buildings after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Multiple fires broke out across Kyiv overnight after Russia launched a drone attack on the capital overnight on June 6. Explosions and falling debris were reported in several districts, including Solomianskyi, Holosiivskyi, and Darnytskyi.

In Holosiivskyi district, debris hit a residential building, sparking a blaze and causing yet-to-be-assessed damage. A fire also erupted on the 17th floor of a residential high-rise in Darnytskyi district. Medics were called to the site of the attack.

Meanwhile, the air raid alert has been activated in all Ukrainian regions.

In Solomianskyi district, a Russian drone struck a 16-story apartment block, igniting a fire. First responders have been dispacthed to the site, according to local authorities. A school is also damaged in the area.

Emergency power outages could be introduced in some neighborhoods on eastern side (left bank) of the city, according to Tymur Tkachenko, who heads Kyiv City Military Administration.

Ukraine's Air Force warned of the threat of a ballistic attack on Kyiv.

Putin rejects Zelensky’s call for peace talks, accuses Ukraine of deadly bridge attack in Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin on June 4 accused Ukraine of being governed by a terrorist regime that deliberately targets civilians and claimed it is continuing to lose the war. He rejected the possibility of holding talks.
Author: Olena Goncharova

