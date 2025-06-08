Finnish PM criticizes reported attempts by Trump to weaken Russia sanctions bill

This audio is created with AI assistance

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo on June 7 criticized a weakened Russia sanctions bill amid reports that U.S. President Donald Trump is pressuring the Senate to weaken the legislation.

"We need to force (Russian President Vladimir) Putin to the negotiating table," Orpo said at the Finnish National Coalition Party’s assembly on June 7.

"I hope that the United States passes it as quickly and as completely as possible," Orpo told reporters at the assembly in Helsinki.

The White House is urging Republican Senator Lindsey Graham to soften a Russia sanctions bill he is leading, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on June 6, citing congressional staffers.

The bipartisan sanctions bill could introduce a 500% tariff on imports from countries that continue purchasing Russian oil and raw materials.

"We will discuss these issues at the (NATO) summit... We should get decisions now," Orpo said.

A NATO summit is slated to take place June 24-26 in the Netherlands. The important meeting is expected to cover a wide range of issues, including defense spending and Russia's war against Ukraine.

At a June 5 joint press conference alongside German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Trump said lawmakers were waiting for his approval before advancing the Russian sanctions bill.

"They'll be guided by me. That's how it's supposed to be," Trump said. "They're waiting for me to decide on what to do."

Senate Democrat Richard Blumenthal, who also leads the sanctions bill, has confirmed that negotiations have been taking place behind the scenes with White House officials.