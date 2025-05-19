Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Gift membership Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Finland, Military aid, Russian assets, ammunition, European Union
Edit post

Finland to send ammunition to Ukraine using proceeds from frozen Russian assets

by Anna Fratsyvir May 19, 2025 12:33 PM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes only: The shells inside of the Nammo ammunition plant in Karlskoga, Sweden, April 2, 2024. (Francis Farrell/The Kyiv Independent)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Finland will supply heavy ammunition to Ukraine using proceeds from frozen Russian assets, the country’s Ministry of Defence said on May 19.

The move is part of a broader European Union initiative to channel profits from immobilized Russian assets into support for Ukraine’s defense. Finland has reached an agreement with the European Commission to implement the measure through the European Peace Facility (EPF), the ministry said in a statement.

Under the agreement, Finland will provide 90 million euros (approximately $100 million) worth of heavy ammunition procured from domestic suppliers. The Finnish government says the deal not only reinforces its support for Ukraine but also benefits its national defense industry.

"We were able to negotiate additional funding for Finland's support for Ukraine. The funds come from frozen Russian assets," said Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen.

"The products are purchased from Finnish industry to boost employment at home and sent to Ukraine to help its defense. I am very pleased with the outcome."

The Finnish Defense Ministry did not provide details on the timeline, type of ammunition, or delivery logistics due to operational security concerns.

In March, Finland announced its 28th military aid package for Ukraine, valued at approximately 200 million euros (now $225 million).

Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022, Western countries have frozen approximately $300 billion in Russian sovereign assets, with two-thirds held in the EU.

In October 2024, the Group of Seven (G7) approved nearly $50 billion in loans for Ukraine to be repaid from the proceeds of those frozen funds. The EU has also launched a separate initiative on funneling military aid to Ukraine by similarly using the funds.

Kyiv has consistently urged allies to formalize mechanisms for seizing frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine's defense and reconstruction.

Western governments have primarily relied on reallocating interest income generated by the frozen funds to support Kyiv rather than confiscating the assets outright.

The Kremlin has warned of retaliation if Russian assets are confiscated for Ukraine's benefit. In early 2024, Moscow amended its legislation to allow counter-seizure of Western-owned property in response to asset seizures abroad.

EU to send extra $1 billion from frozen Russian asset profits for Ukraine’s defense
The new tranche brings total recent EU defense support for Ukraine to 3.3 billion euros ($3.6 billion), marking a significant expansion of European efforts to boost Kyiv’s defense industry.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Anna Fratsyvir

Independent journalism needs a community —
not a paywall.

We’re working hard to show the world the truth of Russia’s brutal war — and we’re keeping it free for everyone, because reliable information should be available to all.

Our goal: reach 20,000 members to prove independent journalism can survive without paywalls, billionaires, or compromise. Will you help us do it?

Can we reach 20,000 members?

Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress

Most popular

News Feed

2:36 PM  (Updated: )

Zelensky meets Pope Leo XIV at Vatican.

Zelensky presented the pope with a special icon, "Mother of God with Child," painted on a fragment of a box that held heavy artillery in the war-torn town of Izium.
7:03 PM

Trump growing impatient with Russia, Finnish president says.

"If you put it together, you could say that Zelensky is patient and President Trump is getting impatient, but in the right direction, which is towards Russia," Finnish President Alexander Stubb said after holding separate talks with both Trump and Zelensky this weekend.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.