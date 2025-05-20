Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

News Feed, Romania, Europe, European allies, Eastern Europe, Ukraine
Far-right candidate Simion contests Romanian election loss, alleges foreign interference

by Tim Zadorozhnyy May 20, 2025 9:26 PM 3 min read
Presidential candidate George Simion talks to the media on the day of the presidential election on May 18, 2025, in Mogosoaia, Romania. (Andrei Pungovschi / Getty Images)
George Simion, leader of Romania's far-right Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), announced on May 20 that he will appeal the results of the May 18 presidential election, despite conceding defeat to pro-EU candidate Nicusor Dan.

Dan, the mayor of Bucharest, secured 53.6% of the vote in the runoff, defeating Simion's 46.4%, according to Romania's electoral authority.

The result signals a rejection of Simion's anti-Ukraine, nationalist platform and comes amid renewed scrutiny of foreign influence in Romanian politics.

"I officially ask the Constitutional Court to annul the Romanian presidential elections for the same reasons the December elections were annulled: external interferences by state and non-state actors," Simion wrote on X.

Simion cited a post from Telegram CEO Pavel Durov, who claimed a "Western European government" asked the company to restrict "conservative voices in Romania."

"The testimony of the founder of Telegram... is revealing. I demand his testimony before the elections are recognized as valid," Simion said, also accusing Moldova of facilitating "electoral tourism" that unfairly benefited his opponent.

Romania's previous presidential election, held in November 2024, was annulled by the Constitutional Court following evidence of foreign manipulation, including pro-Russian disinformation campaigns.

That vote was won by populist candidate Calin Georgescu, who openly promoted conspiracy theories and described Ukraine as a "fictional state."

Simion has faced criticism throughout the campaign for pro-Kremlin rhetoric and repeated calls for Ukraine to compensate Romania for its aid.

During a May 8 debate, he argued, "Ukraine needs us, we don't need Ukraine," and labeled the donation of a Patriot missile system to Kyiv as "national treason."

In contrast, Dan has pledged to continue Romania's support for Ukraine, strengthen ties with the EU, and uphold democratic institutions. Following the vote, President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Dan in a call on May 19.

"We respect Romania and the choice of the Romanian people. This is a country on which much depends when it comes to security issues," Zelensky posted on X. "It is important that support for Ukraine continues."

Bucharest has played a critical role in Ukraine's defense, signing a bilateral security pact with Kyiv, facilitating grain exports, and providing key air defense systems.    

Zelensky invited Dan to Ukraine for talks, noting the "nearest opportunities for us to meet."

The Center for Local Politics (CPL), a domestic Romanian organization aligned with Georgescu's campaign, said it had launched legal procedures to contest the election.

Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

