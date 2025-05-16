Explosions rock occupied Crimea as drone attack reportedly sets Russian ammo depot on fire

This audio is created with AI assistance

A fire broke out at an ammunition depot in the village of Perevalne in Russian-occupied Crimea following a series of explosions during a drone attack on the morning of May 16, the Crimean Wind Telegram channel reported, citing local residents.

The 126th Separate Coastal Defense Brigade of the Russian Black Sea Fleet is said to be stationed near Perevalne. In response to the incident, authorities reportedly blocked the road connecting Simferopol and Alushta.

Crimean Wind shared footage taken by locals showing smoke rising from different locations across Crimea.

Explosions were also reported near the Belbek and Kacha military airfields in Sevastopol, as well as near Cape Fiolent, Balaklava, and Bakhchisarai.

"The loud sounds that were heard in the city are the work of our soldiers," claimed the Russian-installed proxy head of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev.

According to Razvozhayev, six drones were downed over the occupied peninsula. He did not report any damage or casualties due to the attack.

Ukraine has not officially commented on the reported strikes, and the Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the claims.

Throughout Russia's all-out war, Ukraine has carried out several successful attacks against Russian targets in occupied Crimea and its vicinity, heavily degrading the Russian Black Sea Fleet.