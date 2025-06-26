Skip to content
Explosions reported in Moscow, airport restrictions imposed as Russian authorities claim drone attack

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn June 26, 2025 3:54 AM 2 min read
A full moon over Russia's Foreign Ministry building and the Prime Minister's office in Moscow on May 24, 2024. (Sefa Karacan/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Explosions were reported in Moscow overnight on June 26, with Mayor Sergey Sobyanin claiming two drones were shot down by air defenses.

Two drones were shot down, Sobyanin said, adding that emergency services are responding at the wreckage sites.

Ukraine's military regularly strikes military targets deep within Russia in an attempt to diminish Moscow's fighting power as it continues its war against Ukraine.

Explosions were reportedly heard in the city, independent media reported, citing Moscow's residents.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify these claims.

Kaluga airport and Moscow's Vnukovo airport had flight restrictions imposed amid the drone attack, Artyom Korenyako, a spokesperson for Russia's state aviation agency Rosaviatsia, said early on June 26.

"The airport is temporarily not accepting or sending flights. Aircraft crews, air traffic controllers, and airport services must take all necessary measures to ensure flight safety," he said.

The restrictions were later lifted.

On June 1, Ukraine launched a game-changing drone attack on four key Russian military airfields, damaging 41 planes, including heavy bombers and rare A-50 spy planes.

Kyiv claimed it disabled 34% of Russia's strategic bomber fleet in what is seen as one of the most daring operations during Russia's full-scale war.

Ukraine's military intelligence agency was behind explosions near Desantnaya Bay in Russia's far eastern Vladivostok on May 30, which reportedly damaged military personnel and equipment, a source in HUR told the Kyiv Independent.

Author: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

Editors' Picks

