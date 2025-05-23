Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

News Feed, Ukraine, Kyiv, Drone attack, Russian attack
Explosions reported in Kyiv amid Russian drone attack

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn May 24, 2025 12:53 AM  (Updated: ) 1 min read
Independence Square at night in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. (Andrew Kravchenko/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Explosions were heard in Kyiv overnight on May 24 amid a Russian drone attack, a Kyiv Independent journalist on the ground reported at 12:42 a.m.

Additional explosions were heard, Kyiv Independent journalists on the ground reported at 1 a.m.

Ukraine's Air Force reported at 12:56 a.m. that there is a threat of ballistic missile strikes.

"Air defense is operating," Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a post to Telegram at 12:41 a.m.

Explosions were heard earlier in Kyiv amid a Russian drone attack on the capital around 10 p.m. on May 23.

Drone debris fell in the Holosiivskyi district, Kyiv city officials reported late on May 23.

Russia regularly targets civilian infrastructure with missile and drone strikes as it wages its war against Ukraine.

Author: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

