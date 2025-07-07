Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
Minerals, Interview, Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelensky
Edit post

EXCLUSIVE: Ukraine economy minister breaks down US minerals deal

by Liliane Bivings and Jason Blevins and Nick Allard and Alexander Zabolotnyi July 7, 2025 5:12 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Kyiv Independent's business editor Liliane Bivings sits down with Ukraine's Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko to discuss the U.S.-Ukraine "minerals deal" and address the myths surrounding it.

Under the agreement, the two countries are supposed to launch a new joint investment fund, designed to support projects in critical minerals, oil and gas, and related infrastructure, and potentially defense in Ukraine, with returns to be shared over a 10-year period.

Svyrydenko also gives her impressions of the infamous Oval Office meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and President Volodymyr Zelensky back in February, and explains why Ukraine can be "a good business case" for the U.S.

Authors: Liliane Bivings, Jason Blevins, Nick Allard, Alexander Zabolotnyi

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.