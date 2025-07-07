EXCLUSIVE: Ukraine economy minister breaks down US minerals deal

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Kyiv Independent's business editor Liliane Bivings sits down with Ukraine's Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko to discuss the U.S.-Ukraine "minerals deal" and address the myths surrounding it.

Under the agreement, the two countries are supposed to launch a new joint investment fund, designed to support projects in critical minerals, oil and gas, and related infrastructure, and potentially defense in Ukraine, with returns to be shared over a 10-year period.

Svyrydenko also gives her impressions of the infamous Oval Office meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and President Volodymyr Zelensky back in February, and explains why Ukraine can be "a good business case" for the U.S.