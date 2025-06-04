Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Gift membership Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
War analysis, Drones, Iranian drones, Russia, Ukraine, War, HUR, Air defense
Edit post

Exclusive: Ukraine could face 500+ Russian drones a night as Kremlin builds new launch sites

by Kollen Post June 4, 2025 4:42 PM 4 min read
An Iranian-made Shahed 131/136 kamikaze drone, a model often used by Russian forces in airstrikes against Ukraine. (Southern Operational Command/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia will soon be able to deploy more than 500 long-range drones a night to attack Ukraine as it ramps up production and builds new launch sites for them, a source in Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) has told the Kyiv Independent.

According to the source, Russia's production rate for one type of drone — Shahed-type Gerans — is up to 70 units per day, from a reported 21 a day last year, and Moscow will soon have 12-15 new launch sites in operation.

Three of these were identified by Ukrainian media in March, the remaining have not been previously reported.

Only three are still under construction, with the others already in the process of becoming operational, the source said.

Until recently, Russian launches have depended on just five launch sites: Kursk, the port towns of Yeysk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Krasnodar Krai, and two sites in occupied Crimea, Cape Fiolent and Cape Chauda.

Currently, Russia’s drone swarms have topped out at 472 total units at once, a record set on the night of June 1. After the new launch sites are completed, and with drone production numbers increasing, they will be able to send over 500 in a single attack, the source said.

Russian production is ramping up to accommodate this, according to Kyiv. Last month President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia was aiming to produce 500 long-range drones of various types a day.

The source in HUR said at present, Russia makes upwards of 70 Geran drones per day, over 2,100 a month..

Ukrainian forces down a Shahed-type drone over the skies of Sumy Oblast on Jan. 9, 2024. (Sumy Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)
Fragments of a Russian UAV Shahed-136 (Geran-2) lie on the ground at the site where rescue workers extinguish the fire at warehouse and trade buildings damaged by Russian attack on Nov. 7, 2024 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Roman Petushkov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

CNN found that for the first nine months of 2024, Russia was producing an average of roughly 21 per day, or just 640 per month.

But Gerans only make up a part of the total number of drones that Russia regularly launches at Ukraine.

Almost all of Russia’s deep-strike drones are divided into three similar varieties — Iranian-made imported Shaheds, which have been in use since late 2022, Russian-made Gerans, which are direct copies of Shaheds, and more recently Garpiya-A1s, which look similar but use Chinese parts.

The source did not give any information on the numbers of Shaheds Russia is importing from Iran or the number of Garpiya-A1s that it is producing.

There are also inexpensive "dummy drones," or Gerbers, which resemble Shaheds but do not carry explosives.

Those drones distract Ukrainian radar and anti-aircraft fire and typically make up half of the drones sent into Ukraine in a given attack, a Ukrainian mobile defense group that shoots them down told the Kyiv Independent.

Russian drones launched at Ukraine by month (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

Data from the Ukrainian Air Force and compiled by KI Insights show a massive uptick in Russian drone launches into Ukraine since the latter half of 2024.

Their effectiveness — those neither shot down nor lost en route to the targets — has increased over the past six months due to modifications to the drones themselves, as well as how they are deployed.

An increasing number of new Russian-made deep-strike drones are being equipped with jet engines, allowing them to carry heavier payloads at higher speeds and altitudes.

Production of domestic first-person view, or FPV, drones is also up in the Russian military, which the HUR source says is trying to raise annual production from the current figure of 1.5 million to 1.8-2 million by next year.

Ukraine plans to produce 4.5 million FPV drones in 2025 after making 1.5 million in 2024.

Mykolaj Suchy from KI Insights contributed data analysis to this piece.

Exclusive: Russia’s ballistic missile production up at least 66% over past year, according to Ukrainian intel figures
Russia’s production of ballistic missiles has increased by at least 66% over the past year, according to data from Ukraine’s military intelligence (HUR) shared with the Kyiv Independent. According to data obtained by HUR, Moscow is now producing 60 to 70 Iskander-M — the ballistic version of the missile — and 10
The Kyiv IndependentKollen Post
Kollen Post
Kollen Post
Defense Reporter
Kollen Post is the defense industry reporter at the Kyiv Independent. Based in Kyiv, he covers weapons production and defense tech. Originally from western Michigan, he speaks Russian and Ukrainian. His work has appeared in Radio Free Europe, Fortune, Breaking Defense, the Cipher Brief, the Foreign Policy Research Institute, FT’s Sifted, and Science Magazine. He holds a BA from Vanderbilt University.Read more

Independent journalism needs a community —
not a paywall.

We’re working hard to show the world the truth of Russia’s brutal war — and we’re keeping it free for everyone, because reliable information should be available to all.

Our goal: reach 20,000 members to prove independent journalism can survive without paywalls, billionaires, or compromise. Will you help us do it?

Can we reach 20,000 members?

Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress

Most popular

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.