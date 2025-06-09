20,000 people chose to be part of the Kyiv Independent community — thank you.

Ex-Ukrainian military official suspected of $290,000 in illicit enrichment

by Kateryna Hodunova June 9, 2025 5:40 PM 2 min read
The State Investigation Bureau announced on June 9, 2025, that the former head of one of the central departments of the Logistics Forces, the Ukrainian Armed Forces branch, is suspected of illicit enrichment and illegal possession of weapons. (The State Investigation Bureau)
A former head of one of the key departments in the Logistics Forces of Ukraine's Armed Forces is suspected of illicit enrichment worth Hr 12 million ($290,000) and illegal possession of weapons, the State Investigation Bureau (DBR) and the National Agency on Corruption Prevention announced on June 9.

Ukraine's military has seen several corruption scandals since the start of Russia's full-scale war, related to illicit enrichment, money laundering, bribery, and misconduct of the command.

The agencies did not disclose the suspect's name, who faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

During 2023-2024, the ex-head of the department purchased 14 land plots in Kyiv Oblast, an apartment, a Toyota Tundra, a Skoda Octavia, a Hyundai Tucson, and domestic government bonds issued by Ukraine's Finance Ministry, according to the National Agency on Corruption Prevention.

Meanwhile, the suspect and his family had no financial means to purchase these assets, the agency's statement reads.

While searching the suspect's house, law enforcement officers also found weapons and ammunition stored illegally.

The preventative measures for the suspect are now being considered.

Ukraine's Logistics Forces, established in 2018, are in charge of providing supplies and technical maintenance for the Ukrainian troops on the front line. This branch of the armed forces is also responsible for adapting the Ukrainian army to NATO standards, particularly in the field of logistics.

Exclusive: Ukraine could face 500+ Russian drones a night as Kremlin builds new launch sites
Russia will soon be able to deploy more than 500 long-range drones a night to attack Ukraine as it ramps up production and builds new launch sites for them, a source in Ukraine’s military intelligence (HUR) has told the Kyiv Independent. According to the source, Russia’s production rate for one
The Kyiv IndependentKollen Post
Author: Kateryna Hodunova

Ukraine refutes Russia’s claims of disrupting POW exchange.

"If the Russian side is now backing away from what was promised in Istanbul, it raises serious questions about the reliability and capability of their negotiating team," Ukraine's Defense Ministry said on June 7.
