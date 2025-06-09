Ex-Ukrainian military official suspected of $290,000 in illicit enrichment

This audio is created with AI assistance

A former head of one of the key departments in the Logistics Forces of Ukraine's Armed Forces is suspected of illicit enrichment worth Hr 12 million ($290,000) and illegal possession of weapons, the State Investigation Bureau (DBR) and the National Agency on Corruption Prevention announced on June 9.

Ukraine's military has seen several corruption scandals since the start of Russia's full-scale war, related to illicit enrichment, money laundering, bribery, and misconduct of the command.

The agencies did not disclose the suspect's name, who faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

During 2023-2024, the ex-head of the department purchased 14 land plots in Kyiv Oblast, an apartment, a Toyota Tundra, a Skoda Octavia, a Hyundai Tucson, and domestic government bonds issued by Ukraine's Finance Ministry, according to the National Agency on Corruption Prevention.

Meanwhile, the suspect and his family had no financial means to purchase these assets, the agency's statement reads.

While searching the suspect's house, law enforcement officers also found weapons and ammunition stored illegally.

The preventative measures for the suspect are now being considered.

Ukraine's Logistics Forces, established in 2018, are in charge of providing supplies and technical maintenance for the Ukrainian troops on the front line. This branch of the armed forces is also responsible for adapting the Ukrainian army to NATO standards, particularly in the field of logistics.