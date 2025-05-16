Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

European summit in Albania to focus on tougher sanctions against Russia, Politico reports

by Kateryna Denisova and Alex Cadier May 16, 2025 2:40 PM 1 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky stands between French President Emmanuel Macron and U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer uring the European Political Community summit, in Tirana, Albania, on May 16, 2025. (by Armend Nimani/AFP via Getty Images)
Talks at the European Political Community summit in Tirana will center on significantly tightening sanctions against Moscow, Politico reported on May 16, citing four unnamed European officials.

Earlier in the day, President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived for the summit in Albania after a visit to Turkey where Ukrainian and Russian delegations met in Istanbul on May 16 for their first direct talks since 2022.

Kyiv expects to discuss an unconditional ceasefire and a potential meeting between Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Ukraine agreed to the ceasefire back in March, while Moscow has so far ignored the proposal.

Meanwhile, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in Albania that Putin cannot be trusted, the Kyiv Independent journalist reported.

Speaking about the 17th package of sanctions, EU's top diplomat Kaja Kallas said that political isolation is an important factor in putting pressure on Russia.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the next set of EU sanctions will target Nord Stream, more "shadow fleet" listings, a lower oil price cap, and new measures targeting Russian and third-country banks aiding the war effort, according to the Kyiv Independent reporter.

Previously, President Volodymyr Zelensky and the leaders of the U.K., France, Germany, and Poland have pledged to impose additional sanctions against Russia if the Kremlin does not accept their proposal for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire.

Authors: Kateryna Denisova, Alex Cadier

