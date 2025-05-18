Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Gift membership Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, European Union, Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Trump & Russia, Trump & Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, Ceasefire
Edit post

European leaders to speak with Trump before Putin call, Merz says

by Abbey Fenbert May 18, 2025 11:43 PM 2 min read
Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz onboard a train to Kyiv on May 9, 2025. (Stefan Rousseau/WPA Pool/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

European leaders will call U.S. President Donald Trump ahead of his planned phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on May 18, according to Deutsche Welle (DW).

Trump announced that he plans to speak with Putin at 10 a.m. on May 19, after which he will hold a call with President Volodymyr Zelensky. Trump said he hopes the discussions will result in a ceasefire — a step the Kremlin has doggedly resisted since the U.S. first proposed a 30-day truce in March.

French President Emmanuel Macron, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Merz will speak with Trump before the Putin call, Merz told reporters from the Vatican on the sidelines of Pope Leo XIV's inaugural mass.

"We have now agreed that we will talk again — the four heads of state and government and the American president in preparation for this conversation," Merz said.

"We can only hope that now there will be further progress (towards a ceasefire)."

Merz said that he has already discussed the upcoming Trump-Putin call with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The European leaders' conversation with Trump will come a week after Merz, Macron, Starmer and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk spoke with the U.S. president about their demand that Russia accept an unconditional 30-day ceasefire beginning May 12. Trump indicated support for the proposal and agreed Washington would impose sanctions on Russia if they did not agree.

When Putin countered with an invitation to direct peace talks in Istanbul on May 15, however, Trump quickly urged Ukraine to accept. He said a ceasefire could potentially be negotiated in Turkey and said he might also join the talks.

Trump did not attend the Istanbul peace talks — nor did Putin, who instead sent a delegation of lower-level aides even after President Volodymyr Zelensky invited him to meet face-to-face at the negotiating table.

The talks failed to produce a ceasefire agreement.

Ukraine accepted the U.S.-backed unconditional 30-day ceasefire when Washington first proposed it on March 11. Russia rejected the proposal and continued its attacks.

Following the Istanbul peace talks, Russia launched a record-setting drone attack against Ukraine overnight on May 18.

Author: Abbey Fenbert

Independent journalism needs a community —
not a paywall.

We’re working hard to show the world the truth of Russia’s brutal war — and we’re keeping it free for everyone, because reliable information should be available to all.

Our goal: reach 20,000 members to prove independent journalism can survive without paywalls, billionaires, or compromise. Will you help us do it?

Can we reach 20,000 members?

Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress

Most popular

News Feed

2:36 PM  (Updated: )

Zelensky meets Pope Leo XIV at Vatican.

Zelensky presented the pope with a special icon, "Mother of God with Child," painted on a fragment of a box that held heavy artillery in the war-torn town of Izium.
7:03 PM

Trump growing impatient with Russia, Finnish president says.

"If you put it together, you could say that Zelensky is patient and President Trump is getting impatient, but in the right direction, which is towards Russia," Finnish President Alexander Stubb said after holding separate talks with both Trump and Zelensky this weekend.
6:20 PM  (Updated: )

Trump to talk to Putin on May 19 in push to end 'bloodbath.'

"Hopefully it will be a productive day, a ceasefire will take place, and this very violent war — a war that should have never happened — will end. God bless us all!!!" U.S. President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social.
5:48 AM

Russia kills 1, injures 8 people in Donetsk Oblast.

The Russian military attacked Donetsk Oblast on May 17, killing one person and injuring an additional eight. The attack occurred in the morning and impacted the Yablunivka settlement, as well as Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, and Andriivka.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.