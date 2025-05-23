Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Gift membership Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Germany, European Union, European Commission, EU sanctions, Sanctions, Sanctions against Russia, Russian gas, Nord Stream 2
Edit post

EU to sanction Nord Stream 2 pipeline as Russia rejects Ukraine ceasefire, Bloomberg reports

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn May 24, 2025 2:48 AM 2 min read
Illustrative image: The gas receiving compressor station of the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline in Lubmin, Germany, on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. (Photo: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The EU is close to restricting the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in a new round of sanctions as Russia refuses a ceasefire in its war against Ukraine, Bloomberg reported on May 23.

"It is a political move, aimed at cementing the EU’s plan to phase out Russian gas imports by 2027," Florence Schmit, an energy strategist in London, told Bloomberg.

The decision to sanction the non-operational Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will take into account progress in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter.

Russia has refused a ceasefire with Ukraine, and peace talks between the two nations in Istanbul on May 16 were largely inconclusive. Moscow has repeatedly signalled their unwillingness to move forward in peace negotiations.

Germany supports the newly proposed EU sanctions, which would target the Nord Stream pipelines, spokesperson Stefan Cornelius said on May 19.

"Political clarity should also start to quell some volatility in gas markets that was related to the on-and-off discussions about Russian gas supplies," Schmit told Bloomberg.

The European Commission will begin discussions with member states as early as May 23, unnamed sources familiar with the matter said.

German "Chancellor (Friedrich) Merz is working with U.S. and European partners on new sanctions against Russia... the intention of these sanctions is to achieve agreement from Russia to an unconditional truce," Cornelius told German outlet, Tagesshau.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov claimed on March 26 that talks were ongoing between the U.S. and the EU to resume flows of gas in the Nord Stream pipelines.

Lavrov on May 21 confirmed that Moscow has no interest in negotiations and agreeing to a ceasefire in Ukraine, saying, "We don't want this anymore."

At the Istanbul peace talks, Moscow reiterated maximalist demands, including that Ukraine accept the loss of Crimea and four eastern regions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin did not attend the peace talks in Turkey, despite an invitation from President Volodymyr Zelensky to meet him face-to-face.

Ukraine must look beyond the EU for its agricultural future
The end of the European Union’s tariff-free trade preferences for Ukrainian agricultural products is more than just a policy change, it’s a wake-up call. For years, the EU has served as the largest and most reliable market for Ukraine’s agricultural exports. But as Brussels rolls back preferential
The Kyiv IndependentMark Iwashko
Author: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

Independent journalism needs a community —
not a paywall.

We’re working hard to show the world the truth of Russia’s brutal war — and we’re keeping it free for everyone, because reliable information should be available to all.

Our goal: reach 20,000 members to prove independent journalism can survive without paywalls, billionaires, or compromise. Will you help us do it?

Can we reach 20,000 members?

Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress

Most popular

News Feed

7:04 PM
Video

Ultimate guide on how drones changed warfare in Ukraine.

The Kyiv Independent’s Francis Farrel provides an ultimate guide on how drones have changed the warfare in Ukraine — starting with an embed with a drone unit of the National Guard’s 14th Chervona Kalyna Brigade and providing even more insights with a step-by-step simulation on how fighting for an average village in Ukraine looks like now, three years into Russia’s full-scale invasion.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.