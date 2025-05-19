Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Gift membership Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Russian oil, War, EU sanctions, G7, Sanctions against Russia, Oil
Edit post

EU to push G7 to lower Russian oil price cap, commissioner says

by Tim Zadorozhnyy May 19, 2025 11:24 PM 2 min read
Illustrative image: A view shows the Russian oil producer Gazprom Neft's Moscow oil refinery on the south-eastern outskirts of Moscow, Russia on April 28, 2022. (Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Union will propose this week that Group of Seven (G7) finance ministers reduce the current $60-per-barrel cap on Russian seaborne oil exports, European Economic Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said on May 19, according to Reuters.

Brussels and its allies seek to further reduce the Kremlin's revenue from fossil fuel exports, a key funding source for its war against Ukraine. Dombrovskis confirmed the EU will formally raise the issue during this week's G7 finance ministers' meeting in Canada.

"This is something which we flagged from the Commission's side in the context of the 18th sanctions package," Dombrovskis said. "I would expect some interest also from other G7 partners in this regard and some discussion."

The G7 oil price cap, established in December 2022, prevents Western companies from shipping, insuring, or providing related services for Russian crude sold above $60 per barrel. EU officials told Reuters that a $50 per barrel proposal would be made at the upcoming meeting.

Western leaders are concerned that the existing cap has lost effectiveness as Russia reroutes exports through a "shadow fleet" of tankers operating outside regular maritime oversight.

The fleet enables Moscow to bypass the cap and sell oil above the threshold, including to countries in Asia. Germany's Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul on May 17 said the EU would back expanded sanctions targeting this shadow fleet.

The Kremlin's budget is increasingly strained by soaring military expenditures, with Russia's Finance Ministry relying heavily on energy revenues to maintain operations and fund continued aggression against Ukraine.

Trump calls Putin after Ukraine, Russia peace talks in Istanbul
The call comes days after largely inconclusive negotiations in Istanbul, where Russia sent a delegation of low-level officials and reiterated sweeping territorial demands, including that Ukraine accept the loss of Crimea and four eastern regions.
The Kyiv IndependentAnna Fratsyvir
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

Independent journalism needs a community —
not a paywall.

We’re working hard to show the world the truth of Russia’s brutal war — and we’re keeping it free for everyone, because reliable information should be available to all.

Our goal: reach 20,000 members to prove independent journalism can survive without paywalls, billionaires, or compromise. Will you help us do it?

Can we reach 20,000 members?

Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress

Most popular

News Feed

10:51 PM

Trump seeks direct peace talks between Ukraine, Russia, Zelensky says.

"For Trump, the most important thing is direct talks between Ukraine and Russia," President Volodymyr Zelensky said, adding that Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Russian President Vladimir Putin's adviser, Vladimir Medinsky, held a call on May 19 and discussed a 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner exchange.
5:44 PM  (Updated: )

Trump calls Putin after Ukraine, Russia peace talks in Istanbul.

The call comes days after largely inconclusive negotiations in Istanbul, where Russia sent a delegation of low-level officials and reiterated sweeping territorial demands, including that Ukraine accept the loss of Crimea and four eastern regions.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.