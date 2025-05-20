Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

EU to lift economic sanctions on Syria

by Lucy Pakhnyuk May 21, 2025 1:38 AM 2 min read
Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa speaks during a joint press conference with French President after a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, on May 7, 2025. (Stephanie Lecocq / AFP via Getty Images)
The European Union plans to lift economic sanctions on Syria, the EU's top diplomat Kaja Kallas announced on May 20.

After a meeting with the EU's Foreign Affairs Council, Kaja Kallas announced that the EU, with regard to Syria, "agreed to lift all economic sanctions while maintaining those related to Assad’s regime and human rights violations."

Kallas noted that the decision to lift sanctions is "reversible and conditional... on progress," while recognizing that "there can be no peace without the path to economic recovery."

"We all need a stable Syria," Kallas added. "Is everything ideal there? No, it is not. It is very clear. But I think we need to give the Syrian people a chance."

Following the ouster of Russian-backed dictator Bashar al-Assad in a rebel offensive in December 2024, Syria's new leader – President Ahmed al-Sharaa – has sought to reverse the country's geopolitical isolation and years of crippling international sanctions.

Earlier this month, al-Sharaa reportedly offered the United States a deal that would give American companies access to Syria's natural wealth, reminiscent of the minerals agreement Washington recently signed with Ukraine.

Writing on X, Kallas also expressed the EU's desire to help rebuild Syria after more than a decade of war.

"We want to help the Syrian people rebuild a new, inclusive and peaceful Syria," Kallas said. "The EU has always stood by Syrians throughout the last 14 years - and will keep doing so."

Trump says he trusts Putin, won’t sanction Russia, prepared to ‘back away’ from Ukraine peace talks
U.S. President Donald Trump, in separate statements, told reporters on May 19 that he trusts Russian President Vladimir Putin, will not sanction Russia, but will abandon Ukraine peace efforts if progress is not made.
The Kyiv IndependentVolodymyr Ivanyshyn
