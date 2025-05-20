EU to lift economic sanctions on Syria.

This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Union plans to lift economic sanctions on Syria, the EU's top diplomat Kaja Kallas announced on May 20.

After a meeting with the EU's Foreign Affairs Council, Kaja Kallas announced that the EU, with regard to Syria, "agreed to lift all economic sanctions while maintaining those related to Assad’s regime and human rights violations."

Kallas noted that the decision to lift sanctions is "reversible and conditional... on progress," while recognizing that "there can be no peace without the path to economic recovery."

"We all need a stable Syria," Kallas added. "Is everything ideal there? No, it is not. It is very clear. But I think we need to give the Syrian people a chance."

Following the ouster of Russian-backed dictator Bashar al-Assad in a rebel offensive in December 2024, Syria's new leader – President Ahmed al-Sharaa – has sought to reverse the country's geopolitical isolation and years of crippling international sanctions.

Earlier this month, al-Sharaa reportedly offered the United States a deal that would give American companies access to Syria's natural wealth, reminiscent of the minerals agreement Washington recently signed with Ukraine.

Writing on X, Kallas also expressed the EU's desire to help rebuild Syria after more than a decade of war.

"We want to help the Syrian people rebuild a new, inclusive and peaceful Syria," Kallas said. "The EU has always stood by Syrians throughout the last 14 years - and will keep doing so."