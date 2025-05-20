Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Gift membership Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Europe, European Union, EU sanctions, Russia, Sanctions, Defense, Kaja Kallas
Edit post

EU to downsize diplomatic service, prioritize Russia sanctions enforcement, POLITICO reports

by Lucy Pakhnyuk May 21, 2025 2:49 AM 2 min read
BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - MAY 20: EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas attends the European Union Defence Ministers Meeting in Brussels, Belgium on May 20, 2025. (Photo by Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Union is preparing to downsize its diplomatic service – the European External Action Service (EEAS) – and redirect funds toward strategic interests such as enforcing sanctions against Russia, POLITICO reported on May 20.

According to a document reviewed by POLITICO and confirmed by two officials familiar with the matter, the EU is scaling back operations at 10 foreign delegations and laying off around 100 local staff as part of budget reductions and a broader restructuring.

As part of the restructuring, delegations in countries linked to Russia's "shadow fleet" could see staff increases, according to one official familiar with the plans. Meanwhile, delegations in countries where the EU no longer sees a strong need for a large diplomatic presence, such as Belarus or Lesotho, will likely be targeted by budget reductions.

The same official said the EU is shifting its focus away from development aid toward strategic goals like enforcing sanctions and building defense partnerships, with resources being redirected to match those priorities.

The plan, proposed by Kaja Kallas, the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, was presented to senior European Commission officials on May 14 and has been approved for implementation over the next two years.

While the EU will not fully close down any of its 144 foreign delegations, around 10 will be reduced to core staff and local staff will be phased out.

Established in 2011, the EEAS has carried out the EU’s foreign policy to promote peace, prosperity, security, and the interests of Europeans across the globe. For more than a decade, it has primarily focused on development aid and economic cooperation.

The proposed changes signal that the EU is shifting its priorities away from development aid toward strategic interests, such as defense partnerships and closer cooperation with governments involved in enforcing EU sanctions against Russia.

EU members preliminarily agree to launch 150-billion-euro defense fund, source says
The new mechanism, proposed by the European Commission in March, will allow member states to borrow money from the EU to purchase weapons and military equipment.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Lucy Pakhnyuk

Independent journalism needs a community —
not a paywall.

We’re working hard to show the world the truth of Russia’s brutal war — and we’re keeping it free for everyone, because reliable information should be available to all.

Our goal: reach 20,000 members to prove independent journalism can survive without paywalls, billionaires, or compromise. Will you help us do it?

Can we reach 20,000 members?

Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress

Most popular

News Feed

1:38 AM

EU to lift economic sanctions on Syria.

Top European Union diplomat Kaja Kallas announced on May 20 that the EU has "agreed to lift all economic sanctions" on Syria, adding that "there can be no peace without the path to economic recovery."
12:24 PM

Hungary's parliament passes bill on ICC withdrawal.

The government-proposed bill, supported by 134 lawmakers, would see Hungary exit the international body that it co-founded in 2002. The Hague-based court is tasked with prosecuting international crimes of genocide, war crimes, or crimes against humanity.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.