The European Union is preparing to downsize its diplomatic service – the European External Action Service (EEAS) – and redirect funds toward strategic interests such as enforcing sanctions against Russia, POLITICO reported on May 20.

According to a document reviewed by POLITICO and confirmed by two officials familiar with the matter, the EU is scaling back operations at 10 foreign delegations and laying off around 100 local staff as part of budget reductions and a broader restructuring.



As part of the restructuring, delegations in countries linked to Russia's "shadow fleet" could see staff increases, according to one official familiar with the plans. Meanwhile, delegations in countries where the EU no longer sees a strong need for a large diplomatic presence, such as Belarus or Lesotho, will likely be targeted by budget reductions.

The same official said the EU is shifting its focus away from development aid toward strategic goals like enforcing sanctions and building defense partnerships, with resources being redirected to match those priorities.

The plan, proposed by Kaja Kallas, the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, was presented to senior European Commission officials on May 14 and has been approved for implementation over the next two years.

While the EU will not fully close down any of its 144 foreign delegations, around 10 will be reduced to core staff and local staff will be phased out.

Established in 2011, the EEAS has carried out the EU’s foreign policy to promote peace, prosperity, security, and the interests of Europeans across the globe. For more than a decade, it has primarily focused on development aid and economic cooperation.

The proposed changes signal that the EU is shifting its priorities away from development aid toward strategic interests, such as defense partnerships and closer cooperation with governments involved in enforcing EU sanctions against Russia.