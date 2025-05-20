Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

EU to adopt 17th sanctions package against Russia on May 20; 18th package underway

by Kateryna Hodunova May 20, 2025 11:37 AM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes only: A European Union flag flies in front of the District Court in Burgas, Bulgaria, on March 13, 2024. (Michaela Vatcheva/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Union will adopt the 17th package of sanctions against Russia on May 20, while the next package of restrictions is "already in motion," Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said on May 19 on X.

EU ambassadors on May 14 agreed on the bloc's 17th package of sanctions against Russia, primarily targeting its shadow fleet of oil tankers. Following the news, President Volodymyr Zelensky also announced that an important "strong EU sanctions package" is underway.

"Putin hasn't changed his goals — he still wants to destroy Ukraine and rewrite Europe's borders. He has rejected ceasefire proposals and continues heavy attacks on Ukraine," Tsahkna wrote on X.

"He'll only stop when the cost becomes unbearable. Tomorrow (on May 20), the EU will adopt its 17th sanctions package, targeting Russia's shadow fleet and energy revenues. The 18th is already in motion," Tsahkna added.

Ukraine's European allies are tightening sanctions against Russia as Moscow refuses to cease fire. Despite Russia's refusal, no new U.S. sanctions have been imposed so far.

During a call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on May 19, the parties again failed to reach an agreement on establishing a truce in Ukraine.

The call followed inconclusive negotiations in Istanbul on May 16, where Moscow sent a delegation of low-level officials and reiterated sweeping territorial demands, including Kyiv's acceptance of the loss of Crimea and four eastern regions.

After the talks between Trump and Putin, Zelensky stressed that Ukraine will not withdraw troops from the territories it controls, rejecting Russian demands put forward by the country's delegation in Istanbul.

‘It’s our land’ — Zelensky responds to Putin’s call with Trump
A source in the President’s Office told the Kyiv Independent that Trump and Zelensky spoke twice on May 19 — once before the scheduled call with Putin and again after it.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
News Feed

12:24 PM

Hungary's parliament passes bill on ICC withdrawal.

The government-proposed bill, supported by 134 lawmakers, would see Hungary exit the international body that it co-founded in 2002. The Hague-based court is tasked with prosecuting international crimes of genocide, war crimes, or crimes against humanity.
9:38 AM

Russian attacks kill 1, injure 13 in Ukraine over past day.

Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 93 of the 108 Shahed-type attack drones and decoy drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force said. Thirty-five of them were shot down, while 58 were neutralized by electronic warfare systems, according to the statement.
10:51 PM

Trump seeks direct peace talks between Ukraine, Russia, Zelensky says.

"For Trump, the most important thing is direct talks between Ukraine and Russia," President Volodymyr Zelensky said, adding that Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Russian President Vladimir Putin's adviser, Vladimir Medinsky, held a call on May 19 and discussed a 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner exchange.
5:44 PM  (Updated: )

Trump calls Putin after Ukraine, Russia peace talks in Istanbul.

The call comes days after largely inconclusive negotiations in Istanbul, where Russia sent a delegation of low-level officials and reiterated sweeping territorial demands, including that Ukraine accept the loss of Crimea and four eastern regions.
