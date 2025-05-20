EU to adopt 17th sanctions package against Russia on May 20; 18th package underway

This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Union will adopt the 17th package of sanctions against Russia on May 20, while the next package of restrictions is "already in motion," Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said on May 19 on X.

EU ambassadors on May 14 agreed on the bloc's 17th package of sanctions against Russia, primarily targeting its shadow fleet of oil tankers. Following the news, President Volodymyr Zelensky also announced that an important "strong EU sanctions package" is underway.

"Putin hasn't changed his goals — he still wants to destroy Ukraine and rewrite Europe's borders. He has rejected ceasefire proposals and continues heavy attacks on Ukraine," Tsahkna wrote on X.

"He'll only stop when the cost becomes unbearable. Tomorrow (on May 20), the EU will adopt its 17th sanctions package, targeting Russia's shadow fleet and energy revenues. The 18th is already in motion," Tsahkna added.

Ukraine's European allies are tightening sanctions against Russia as Moscow refuses to cease fire. Despite Russia's refusal, no new U.S. sanctions have been imposed so far.

During a call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on May 19, the parties again failed to reach an agreement on establishing a truce in Ukraine.

The call followed inconclusive negotiations in Istanbul on May 16, where Moscow sent a delegation of low-level officials and reiterated sweeping territorial demands, including Kyiv's acceptance of the loss of Crimea and four eastern regions.

After the talks between Trump and Putin, Zelensky stressed that Ukraine will not withdraw troops from the territories it controls, rejecting Russian demands put forward by the country's delegation in Istanbul.