Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Gift membership Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, Ukraine, Russia, European Union, G7, EU sanctions, Sanctions, United States, Banking, Nord Stream 2, Russian oil, Business
Edit post

EU mulls cutting over 20 Russian banks from SWIFT, banning Nord Stream in new sanctions, Bloomberg reports

by Anna Fratsyvir May 24, 2025 12:44 PM 3 min read
The flag of the European Union flies in the wind in front of the European Parliament building in Strasbourg, France on May 29, 2024. (Philipp von Ditfurth/picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Union is weighing a proposal to disconnect more than 20 Russian banks from SWIFT, the global financial messaging network, as part of its upcoming 18th sanctions package against Moscow, Bloomberg reported on May 24, citing undisclosed sources.

The discussions come as the EU agreed on the bloc's 17th package of sanctions against Russia on May 20, primarily targeting the Russian shadow fleet of oil tankers. Though hailed in Brussels as a sign of continued resolve, the package has drawn criticism, including from some EU insiders, who said it was a diluted step that falls short of the urgency required.

The new measures under consideration would also include lowering the Group of Seven (G7) oil price cap on Russian crude exports from $60 to around $45 per barrel, banning the Nord Stream gas pipelines, and imposing approximately 2.5 billion euros ($2.84 billion) in new trade restrictions, Bloomberg reported.

The proposals are currently being reviewed by the European Commission in consultation with member states. EU sanctions require unanimous approval from all 27 nations, and details of the package could still change before formal adoption.

The move aims to further cut Russia's revenue streams and limit its access to Western technologies critical for weapons production. The proposed reduction in the oil price cap, a key feature of the G7's coordinated sanctions effort, would need support from the United States, which has so far held off on additional sanctions under President Donald Trump, despite repeated threats.

The New York Times reported on May 20 that Trump has refused to impose additional sanctions on Russia, citing concerns that they could jeopardize future business and trade opportunities with Moscow.

Following a two-hour call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump said sanctions could "make it much worse," though he did not rule them out entirely.

Germany has already signaled its backing for the ban on the Nord Stream pipelines, with German government spokesperson Stefan Cornelius confirming that the EU is coordinating its actions with the U.S.

Nord Stream 1 and 2 are gas pipelines running between Russia and Germany under the Baltic Sea. Nord Stream 2 was never activated, and the pipes shut down after suspected sabotage in 2022.

The sanctions would aim to prevent any potential revival of the project amid ongoing calls for peace negotiations.

According to Bloomberg, the EU is also preparing to broaden its restrictions on Russia’s so-called shadow fleet of oil tankers, expand bans on banks aiding the Kremlin’s war efforts, and target the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

The European Commission is also reportedly pushing to include provisions shielding European companies from arbitration claims under bilateral investment treaties affected by the sanctions.

The proposed measures come amid renewed international efforts to broker a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. While Trump has called for direct peace talks, Russia continues to reject a U.S.-backed 30-day ceasefire proposal.

German company shipped restricted technology to Russia despite EU sanctions, Politico reports
According to the report, Kontron used the Slovenian entity to ship over 3.5 million euro ($3.9 million) worth of telecommunications equipment to its Russian subsidiary, Iskra Technologies, between July and November 2023.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Anna Fratsyvir

Independent journalism needs a community —
not a paywall.

We’re working hard to show the world the truth of Russia’s brutal war — and we’re keeping it free for everyone, because reliable information should be available to all.

Our goal: reach 20,000 members to prove independent journalism can survive without paywalls, billionaires, or compromise. Will you help us do it?

Can we reach 20,000 members?

Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress

Most popular

News Feed

7:04 PM
Video

Ultimate guide on how drones changed warfare in Ukraine.

The Kyiv Independent’s Francis Farrel provides an ultimate guide on how drones have changed the warfare in Ukraine — starting with an embed with a drone unit of the National Guard’s 14th Chervona Kalyna Brigade and providing even more insights with a step-by-step simulation on how fighting for an average village in Ukraine looks like now, three years into Russia’s full-scale invasion.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.