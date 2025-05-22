Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

EU parliament backs tariffs on fertilizers from Russia, Belarus

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 22, 2025 4:00 PM 2 min read
A European Union (EU) flag next to the European Commission building in Brussels, Belgium, on Nov. 10, 2023. (Simon Wohlfahrt/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
The European Parliament approved on May 22 increased tariffs on fertilizers and certain agricultural goods from Russia and Belarus, seeking to reduce EU dependence on those imports.

Tariffs on some nitrogen fertilizers will rise from 6.5% to around 100% over three years, a level that will effectively stop trade. An additional 50% duty will be applied to agricultural products from the two allied countries.

The new tariffs target the remaining 15% of agricultural imports from Russia that were previously duty-free, worth 380 million euro ($429 million), Reuters reported. These include products such as meat, dairy, fruits, and vegetables.

Revenue from the sale of Russian and Belarusian fertilizers is considered a direct contribution to Moscow's full-scale war against Ukraine, the statement read.

"The regulation gradually increasing customs duties for products from Russia and Belarus will help to prevent Russia from using the EU market to finance its war machine," said Inese Vaidere, Latvian Member of the European Parliament.

The tariff increase is expected to take effect on July 1.

Previously, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov claimed that if the EU imposes steep tariffs on Russian nitrogen fertilizers, it would lead to higher costs and lower quality for the European Union.

Imports of urea and nitrogen-based fertilizers from Russia to the EU were already high in 2023 and rose even more in 2024.

The European Commission said that this shows the EU is economically dependent on Russia. If this continues, it could threaten the EU’s food security and make the bloc vulnerable to pressure from Russia, especially through fertilizer supply, the statement read.

‘We don’t want this anymore’ — Lavrov confirms Russia has no interest in Ukraine ceasefire
Russia rejects a ceasefire in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.
The Kyiv IndependentVolodymyr Ivanyshyn
