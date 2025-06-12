20,000 people chose to be part of the Kyiv Independent community — thank you.

EU names special envoy for Ukrainian refugees, POLITICO reports

by Lucy Pakhnyuk June 13, 2025 1:45 AM 2 min read
Ylva Johansson speaks during a press conference in Brussels, on June 12, 2024. (Photo by SIMON WOHLFAHRT/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ylva Johansson, former European Commissioner for Home Affairs, will serve as the European Union's new special envoy for Ukrainians in the bloc, POLITICO reported on June 12.

According to anonymous officials that spoke to POLITICO, Johansson will fill the newly created post, overseeing the Commission's long-term strategy for Ukrainian refugees currently residing in the European Union.

Johansson, a former Swedish minister and European Commission official, previously visited Ukraine on several occasions, including a refugee camp on the border with Romania. She received the Ukrainian order of merit in September 2024.

As special envoy, Johansson will be responsible for EU initiatives focused on helping Ukrainian refugees transition into permanent legal statuses or return home.

As part of these initiatives, the EU will launch "unity hubs" – information centers jointly managed with the Ukrainian government. The hubs will support Ukrainian refugees to integrate with EU host countries or repatriate to Ukraine.

Germany, which has has taken in more than 1 million Ukrainian refugees since the start of the full-scale invasion, recently committed to establishing unity hubs in Berlin. The unity hubs in Berlin will provide Ukrainians with access to educational and career opportunities both in Ukraine and Germany.

The European Commission also recently extended temporary protection Ukrainian refugees who fled to the EU following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

According to Eurostat, 4.26 million Ukrainians currently hold temporary protection status in the EU as of April 2025.

Germany to supply new Iris-T air defense systems to Ukraine, rules out Taurus missiles
Germany will deliver new IRIS-T air defense systems to Ukraine under a three-year supply plan, President Volodymyr Zelensky said during a joint press conference with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, who said Berlin has no plans to provide Taurus long-range missiles.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Lucy Pakhnyuk

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.