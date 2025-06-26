Skip to content
News Feed, European Union, Russia, Ukraine, Sanctions against Russia, EU sanctions
Edit post

EU extends sanctions against Russia for 6 months, source says

by Abbey Fenbert and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 27, 2025 12:41 AM 1 min read
Illustrative image: A European Union (EU) flag next to the European Commission building in Brussels, Belgium, on Nov. 10, 2023. (Simon Wohlfahrt/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

The European Union has reached an agreement to extend sanctions against Russia for another six months, an undisclosed EU official told the Kyiv Independent.

The EU renews its sectoral sanctions against Russia every six months in January and July.

The agreement comes amid fears that Hungary, one of the bloc's most Kremlin-friendly member states, would attempt to block the sanctions extension.

The European bloc first adopted sanctions related to Russian aggression on July 31, 2014, after Moscow occupied Crimea and invaded Ukraine's eastern Donbas region. The EU has significantly scaled up its sanctions measures in the wake of the full-scale invasion, adopting 17 major sanctions packages since February 2022.

The EU's sanctions against Russia encompass a broad array of economic areas, including restrictions on trade, finance, technology and dual-use goods, industry, transport, and luxury goods.

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.