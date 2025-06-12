20,000 people chose to be part of the Kyiv Independent community — thank you.

EU approves new tariffs on Russian, Belarusian agricultural goods

by Martin Fornusek June 12, 2025 3:42 PM 2 min read
Acros combine harvesters, manufactured by Rostselmash OJSC, drive through a wheat field during the summer harvest on a farm in this aerial photograph taken in Tersky village, near Stavropol, Russia, on July 9, 2021. (Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
The Council of the EU on June 12 approved fresh tariffs on fertilizers and remaining agricultural goods from Russia and Belarus, aiming to reduce Russian export revenues.

The measures target those goods that have not yet been subject to additional customs duties and will enter into force on July 1. The tariffs on fertilizers will increase gradually over the next three years.

The step comes as the EU readies additional sanctions against Russia as it continues to wage its all-out war against Ukraine.

"Polish Presidency motto is 'Security, Europe!' and these measures increase our economic security by reducing dependencies from Russia," said Michal Baranowski, the trade undersecretary at the Polish Economy Ministry.

"We are further reducing Russia’s export revenues and therefore its ability to finance its brutal war. This is united Europe at its best," he said in a statement.

The new tariffs will apply to goods that made up around 15% of all agricultural imports from Russia in 2023. Fertilizer tariffs will focus on certain nitrogen-based products, the Council said in a statement.

Russian fertilizers accounted for more than a quarter of all of the EU's imports in this sector in 2023, worth almost $1.5 billion.

Apart from stifling Russia's trade revenue, the step also aims to reduce the EU's dependence on Russian and Belarusian goods, protect European farmers, and diversify the supply.

The EU adopted higher tariffs on cereals, oilseeds, and some other products from Russia and Belarus in May 2024. Earlier this year, the European Commission proposed imposing similar measures on all remaining agricultural products from the two countries.

Author: Martin Fornusek

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.