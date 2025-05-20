Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

News Feed, European Union, EU sanctions, Business, Economy, Sanctions against Russia, Shadow Fleet
EU approves 17th package of Russia sanctions, targets shadow fleet

by Martin Fornusek May 20, 2025 12:42 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian flags fly in front of the Berlaymont, the EU Commission headquarters, for the 3rd anniversary of the large scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia on Feb. 24, 2025 in Brussels, Belgium. (Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)
The EU has formally approved its 17th package of sanctions imposed on Russia over aggression in Ukraine, including measures against almost 200 shadow fleet vessels, top EU diplomat Kaja Kallas announced on May 20.

"New measures also address hybrid threats and human rights. More sanctions on Russia are in the works," Kallas said on X.

The step comes as the U.S. signals disinterest in imposing additional sanctions against Russia, even as Moscow refuses Western-backed ceasefire proposals.

The 17th package was supported by EU ambassadors last week, but has since then been criticized as weak and watered down.

The new sanctions target members of Russia’s military and political elite and foreign entities in China or the United Arab Emirates, accused of helping the Kremlin evade already-imposed measures.

The EU will also sanction more than 20 entities and individuals disseminating disinformation, and 20 judges and prosecutors involved in legal cases against Russian opposition, specifically Vladimir Kara-Murza and late Alexei Navalny.

The package also targets components vital to Russia’s defense industry, namely chemicals, materials, and dual-use goods.

The EU has threatened Russia with additional sanctions unless President Vladimir Putin commits to a ceasefire and agrees to seriously engage in peace efforts. President Volodymyr Zelensky also announced that a new "strong EU sanctions package" is underway.

While European leaders have proclaimed that additional sanctions are coordinated with Washington, U.S. President Donald Trump, who held a phone call with Putin on May 19, said he does not intend to impose new measures on Moscow to avoid disrupting peace efforts.

Ukraine’s intelligence identifies captain of Russian ‘shadow fleet’ oil tanker
Ukrainian intelligence has identified the captain of the oil embargo-breaking tanker FACCA, a part of Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet” of oil tankers.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent
Author: Martin Fornusek

