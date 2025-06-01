Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

'Russian bombers are burning en masse' — Ukraine's SBU drones hit 'more than 40' aircraft in mass attack, source claims

by Chris York June 1, 2025 1:52 PM  (Updated: ) 3 min read
A screenshot from a video of the alleged attack released by the SBU on June 1, 2025 (Ukraine's Security Service)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a breaking story and is being updated.

An operation by Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) has hit "more than 40" Russian bombers at air bases "in the rear of the Russian Federation," a source in the agency told the Kyiv Independent on June 1.

"Enemy strategic bombers are burning en masse in Russia — this is the result of a special operation by the SBU," the source said.

"Right now, the Security Service of Ukraine is conducting a large-scale special operation to destroy enemy bomber aircraft in the rear of the Russian Federation.

"SBU drones are practicing on aircraft that bomb Ukrainian cities every night. Currently, more than 40 aircraft are known to have been hit, including the A-50, Tu-95 and Tu-22 M3."

Video provided by the source shows what appears to be a row of heavy bomber aircraft on fire at an undisclosed location.

The source said at least one of the airfields hit was the Belaya air base in Russia's Irkutsk Oblast.

No further details were given. The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

Unconfirmed reports on social media said a fire was also burning at the Olenya air base in Russia's Murmansk Oblast.

The Russian aircraft allegedly hit

The A-50 provides several critical functions for the ongoing war in Ukraine, such as detecting air defense systems, guided missiles, and coordinating targets for Russian fighter jets.

Russia possesses less than ten of these planes. A-50 aircraft have an estimated price tag of around $350 million.

The the Tupolev Tu-95, the Tupolev Tu-22, as well as the Tupolev Tu-160, are all Russian heavy bombers regularly used to launch missiles at Ukrainian cities.

The Tu-95 is the older of the three aircraft, a Soviet-era plane that made its first flight in 1952. It was originally used to carry nuclear bombs but has since evolved to launch cruise missiles.

Each aircraft can carry 16 cruise missiles – either the Kh-55/Kh-555 or the newer Kh-101 and Kh-102 air-launched cruise missiles.

It features turboprop propellers rather than jet engines, as during the Cold War, their increased efficiency allowed it to fly all the way to the United States without refueling.

The Tu-22 carries the Kh-22 missiles, which pose a particular problem for Ukraine. It is supersonic and travels at around 4,000 kilometers per hour. Currently, it can only be shot down with the U.S.-made Patriot air defense system and potentially the SAMP-T, a joint Italian-French system.

The Tu-160 is Russia's more modern strategic bomber, entering service in 1987. To this day, it remains the largest operational bomber in the world.

It can carry a total of 12 Kh-55 missiles and up to 24 Kh-15s.

Mass casualties after Russian train derailment and bridge collapse in Bryansk Oblast, officials say
At least seven people are dead and another 69 injured after a train derailed in Russia’s Bryansk Oblast overnight on May 31, following the collapse of an overhead road bridge, Bryansk Oblast Governor Alexander Bogomaz said.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat


Author: Chris York

