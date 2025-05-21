Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, Moscow, Drone attack, Drones, War
Drones target Moscow, prompting flight disruptions and emergency response

by Anna Fratsyvir May 21, 2025 6:10 PM 1 min read
Electronic board of departures of planes at Sheremetyevo airport, check-in counter with passengers in Moscow, Russia on January 13, 2024 (Natalia Kokhanova via Getty)
Russian air defenses intercepted a drone attack on Moscow on May 21, according to the city’s mayor Sergei Sobyanin and state-controlled media, prompting temporary air traffic disruptions at major airports.

As of 5 p.m. local time, Sobyanin claimed seven drones to be intercepted as they approached the Russian capital. Emergency services were dispatched to the scene of the debris fall.

Ukraine hasn't commented on the alleged attack.

Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency Rosaviatsiya announced that temporary flight restrictions were imposed at Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports. At Sheremetyevo, Moscow's busiest international airport, temporary restrictions were reimposed for the second time, according to Russian media.

The Russian Defense Ministry has not released further details. No casualties or damage were reported.

Moscow and surrounding regions have faced a growing number of Ukrainian drone incursions in recent months amid Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine.

Author: Anna Fratsyvir

News Feed

5:09 PM
Video

Historian Timothy Ash on the 'new West' after 'Trump shock.'

With the fading U.S. global leadership under Donald Trump, Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine, and growing populism at home, Europe faces a stark choice: step up or fall into irrelevance. Speaking with the Kyiv Independent on May 16, British historian Timothy Garton Ash paints a picture of a West in transition.
1:38 AM

EU to lift economic sanctions on Syria.

Top European Union diplomat Kaja Kallas announced on May 20 that the EU has "agreed to lift all economic sanctions" on Syria, adding that "there can be no peace without the path to economic recovery."
