Drones target Moscow, prompting flight disruptions and emergency response

Russian air defenses intercepted a drone attack on Moscow on May 21, according to the city’s mayor Sergei Sobyanin and state-controlled media, prompting temporary air traffic disruptions at major airports.

As of 5 p.m. local time, Sobyanin claimed seven drones to be intercepted as they approached the Russian capital. Emergency services were dispatched to the scene of the debris fall.

Ukraine hasn't commented on the alleged attack.

Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency Rosaviatsiya announced that temporary flight restrictions were imposed at Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports. At Sheremetyevo, Moscow's busiest international airport, temporary restrictions were reimposed for the second time, according to Russian media.

The Russian Defense Ministry has not released further details. No casualties or damage were reported.

Moscow and surrounding regions have faced a growing number of Ukrainian drone incursions in recent months amid Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine.