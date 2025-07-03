Drone wreckage kills 1, injures 2 in Russia's Lipetsk, authorities say

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Drone wreckage killed one person and injured two in Lipetsk, Russia, local Governor Igor Artamonov said early on July 3.

"The wreckage of the drone fell on a private residential building in the Lipetsk Urban District. Unfortunately, there are victims. A woman born in 1954 who lived in the house died. Two more people were injured," Artamonov said in a post to Telegram.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the claims.

Ukraine regularly strikes military targets deep within Russian territory in an effort to diminish Moscow's fighting power in its ongoing war.

Overnight on June 26, explosions were reported in Moscow, prompting airport closures, with Russia's Defense Ministry claiming 50 Ukrainian drones were downed across the country.

Kaluga airport and Moscow's Vnukovo airport had flight restrictions imposed amid the drone attack, Artyom Korenyako, a spokesperson for Russia's state aviation agency Rosaviatsia, said early on June 26.

On June 1, Ukraine launched a game-changing drone attack on four key Russian military airfields, damaging 41 planes, including heavy bombers and rare A-50 spy planes.

Kyiv claims it has disabled 34% of Russia's strategic bomber fleet in what is seen as one of the most daring operations during Russia's full-scale war.