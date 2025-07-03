Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, Lipetsk Oblast, Drone attack
Edit post

Drone wreckage kills 1, injures 2 in Russia's Lipetsk, authorities say

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn July 3, 2025 6:04 AM 2 min read
Street decorations for Victory Day on Plekhanov in Lipetsk, Russia, on May 9, 2025. (Mihail Siergiejevicz/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Drone wreckage killed one person and injured two in Lipetsk, Russia, local Governor Igor Artamonov said early on July 3.

"The wreckage of the drone fell on a private residential building in the Lipetsk Urban District. Unfortunately, there are victims. A woman born in 1954 who lived in the house died. Two more people were injured," Artamonov said in a post to Telegram.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the claims.

Ukraine regularly strikes military targets deep within Russian territory in an effort to diminish Moscow's fighting power in its ongoing war.

Overnight on June 26, explosions were reported in Moscow, prompting airport closures, with Russia's Defense Ministry claiming 50 Ukrainian drones were downed across the country.

Kaluga airport and Moscow's Vnukovo airport had flight restrictions imposed amid the drone attack, Artyom Korenyako, a spokesperson for Russia's state aviation agency Rosaviatsia, said early on June 26.

On June 1, Ukraine launched a game-changing drone attack on four key Russian military airfields, damaging 41 planes, including heavy bombers and rare A-50 spy planes.

Kyiv claims it has disabled 34% of Russia's strategic bomber fleet in what is seen as one of the most daring operations during Russia's full-scale war.

Arrests, raids, beaten and bloodied suspects — how Russia-Azerbaijan relations have unravelled
Deaths in custody, media offices raided, and beaten and bloodied suspects paraded in court — relations between Russia and Azerbaijan, once considered close, have sharply deteriorated in recent days amid a series of high-profile incidents. The latest tensions erupted over the weekend when Russian law enforcement officers detained over 50 Azerbaijani
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

Most popular

News Feed

5:49 PM
Video

Failed US peace effort left Ukraine worse off, expert argues.

The Kyiv Independent’s Chris York sat down with Michael McFaul, an academic and former U.S. ambassador to Russia (2012–2014), to discuss the state of the Ukraine-Russia peace process following U.S. President Donald Trump’s failed effort, the threat of U.S. disengagement, and a congressional bill introducing new sanctions against Russia and its trading partners supporting its war machine.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.