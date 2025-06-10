20,000 people chose to be part of the Kyiv Independent community — thank you.

Drone attacks target Russia's Tatarstan Republic, Leningrad Oblast, media reports

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn June 10, 2025 7:56 AM 2 min read
Air defense reportedly attempts to shoot down a drone flying over Russia's Tatarstan Republic on June 10, 2024. (Screenshot / Astra / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Drone attacks targeted Russia's Tatarstan Republic and Leningrad Oblast in the morning of June 10, independent outlet Astra reported.

In Tatarstan, drones were reported flying over the town of Yelabuga and the city of Nizhnekamsk.

Nizhnekamsk is situated approximately 1,124 kilometers (about 700 miles) from Russia's border with Ukraine.

Footage shared by Astra appears to show air defenses attempting to shoot down a drone flying over a field in Russia's Tatarstan.

Meanwhile, in Leningrad Oblast, air defenses destroyed a drone flying over the Tosnensky district and another over the Lomonosov district, local governor Alexander Drozdenko claimed.

There were no casualties or damage to report, he added.

"In a number of areas, restrictions have been introduced on mobile communications and the internet," Drozdenko said.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the claims.

Restrictions were imposed at several Russian airports overnight on June 10 as a result of drone attacks, a spokesperson for Russia's state aviation agency Rosaviatsia said.

The airports include St. Petersburg's Pulkovo airport and Nizhnekamsk airport in Tatarstan.

Ukraine regularly strikes military targets deep within Russian territory in an effort to diminish Moscow's fighting power in its ongoing war.

A chemical plant in Russia's Tula Oblast caught fire after it was reportedly targeted a second time in a drone attack overnight on June 8.

On June 1, Ukraine launched a game-changing drone attack on four key Russian military airfields, damaging 41 planes, including heavy bombers and rare A-50 spy planes.

Kyiv claims it has disabled 34% of Russia's strategic bomber fleet in what is seen as one of the most daring operations during Russia's full-scale war.

Author: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

