Drone attack ignites blaze in Russia's Chuvashia Republic, media reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Explosions and massive fires followed a drone attack on the Russian city of Cheboksary in the Chuvashia Republic, Russian Telegram news channels reported in the early hours of June 9.

Ukrainian drones allegedly targeted an oil depot in Cheboksary in a previous attack in March.

In video footage from local residents purporting to show the June 9 strike, smoke and flames can be seen rising over the city of Cheboksary. One video, published by the Russian independent news outlet Astra, shows a drone approaching the target and making impact, causing another explosion.

0:00 / 1× Footage purporting to show an alleged Ukrainian drone strike against the Russian city of Cheboksary in the Chuvashia Republic on June 9, 2025. (Astra)

Russian officials have not yet commented on the alleged attack and the Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

Overnight drone strikes in Russia reportedly triggered flight restrictions at airports in Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Saratov, and Tambov.

Ukraine reportedly attacked the Burevestnik oil refinery in Cheboksary on March 9, in its first reported drone attack against the Chuvashia Republic. The refinery lies over 900 kilometers (559 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

Since 2022, Kyiv has launched repeated attacks against Russian refineries, which Ukraine considers to be valid military targets.

In recent days, Ukraine has launched a number of strikes against military facilities in Russia, including missile bases and airfields. The most audacious and high-profile attack came on June 1, when Ukraine carried out Operation Spiderweb — a mass drone strike that simultaneously targeted four major Russian air bases, reportedly damaging 41 planes.