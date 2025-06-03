Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

News Feed, Ukraine, Ukrainian armed forces, Ukraine's Ground Forces, Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukrainian soldiers
Drapatyi made Commander of Joint Forces after submitting resignation over Russian strike on Ukrainian training camp

by Kateryna Hodunova June 3, 2025 9:47 PM 2 min read
General Mykhailo Drapatyi, Ukraine's Ground Forces chief. (58th Brigade press service)
Mykhailo Drapatyi has been appointed Commander of the Joint Forces after submitting his resignation as Ground Forces Commander, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on June 3.

Drapatyi resigned from his previous role on June 1 following a deadly Russian missile strike that killed at least 12 Ukrainian soldiers at a training camp in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast earlier that day.

He was then summoned to a meeting with Zelensky on June 3.

"I explained to the president the reasons for my decision (to resign). The president heard me, supported me, and suggested that we focus on the main issues — the war, the front line, and victory," Drapatyi wrote on Telegram.

The commander also emphasized the need to change the culture of commanders' attitudes toward their soldiers, the performance of their duties, and the value of the life of every Ukrainian soldier.

"I received a task from the president. I am staying in the ranks, on the front line. Where I have to be, where I can do the most," Drapatyi said.

During his evening address, Zelensky said that Drapatyi would be appointed Commander of the Joint Forces and focus "exclusively on combat issues."

The Russian strike in question hit the 239th Polygon, a Ground Forces training ground north of the city of Dnipro, on June 1. Drapatyi, confirming the location and when announcing his resignation, said the victims were mostly young recruits who "should have learned, lived, and fought — not died."

The attack killed 12 people and injured more than 60 others, according to the Ground Forces press office.

The Ground Forces said that if the investigation finds negligence or misconduct contributed to the casualties, those responsible will face strict accountability.

Russian missile attacks on Ukrainian training sites have intensified in recent months. The 239th Polygon was also struck by an Iskander missile in March.

Russia had previously attacked Ukrainian training grounds several times when Ukrainian soldiers were lining up to be awarded for their service.

The attacks, which resulted in heavy casualties, provoked criticism of the top military leadership, which allowed negligence at military facilities.

As Ukraine’s fate hangs in the balance, ‘Soviet’ command culture damages war effort
Editor’s note: This article has been updated to include the official response to the Kyiv Independent from Ukraine’s General Staff, which came a few days after initial publication. Last February, a Ukrainian company commander going by his callsign Veter was ordered to send his people to reinforce another unit’s
The Kyiv IndependentNatalia Yermak
Author: Kateryna Hodunova

