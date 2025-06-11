20,000 people chose to be part of the Kyiv Independent community — thank you.

Drapatyi ends tenure as Ground Forces chief, says he leaves with 'clear conscience'

by Tim Zadorozhnyy June 11, 2025 11:13 PM 2 min read
General Mykhailo Drapatyi, Ukraine's Ground Forces chief. (58th Brigade press service)
Mykhailo Drapatyi said on June 11 that he had concluded his six-month tenure as commander of Ukraine's Ground Forces, summarizing his accomplishments and stating that he is leaving with "a clear conscience."

Drapatyi submitted his resignation on June 1, following a deadly Russian missile strike that killed at least 12 Ukrainian soldiers at a training camp in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, saying the victims were young recruits who "should have learned, lived, and fought — not died."

President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed him as commander of the Joint Forces on June 3, two days after the incident. The Ground Forces said the same day that an investigation was underway and pledged accountability if negligence or misconduct is found.

In his statement, Drapatyi described the state of the Ground Forces at the time of his appointment on Nov. 29, 2024 as mired in "managerial stagnation," defined by fear, lack of initiative, and detachment from frontline units.

"Systemic abuse, personnel decisions based on connections, low internal organization," he wrote. "The command is gradually shifting from a culture of fear to a culture of responsibility."

Drapatyi said he had replaced over half of the Ground Forces' leadership in key functions and had begun reforms aimed at decentralization, accountability, and professionalism.

Under his leadership, the military launched a revamp of recruitment centers, aiming to eliminate corruption and increase transparency in mobilization.

Drapatyi also oversaw a partial overhaul of the army's training and staffing systems. New leadership was introduced in the drone, cyber, and electronic warfare units amid a wave of broader reforms.

"Decisions are made not on the basis of status or loyalty, but on the basis of analysis, results, and respect for subordinates," Drapatyi said. "Grassroots initiatives ceased to be a threat and began to become a resource."

Zelensky said on June 3 that Drapatyi's new role would focus "exclusively on combat issues."

Ukraine’s SBU releases fresh video of Operation Spiderweb, teases ‘new surprises’
“The SBU is hitting and will hit (Russia) where it considers itself unreachable!” SBU chief Vasyl Maliuk said. “We are working on new surprises, no less painful than the Operation Spiderweb.”
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

5:27 PM
Video

What Russia's 1 million casualties mean for Ukraine.

The Kyiv Independent's Chris York sits down with George Barros, team lead for the Russia and Ukraine portfolio at the Institute for the Study of War, to discuss what Russia’s approaching one million casualties mean for its war effort in Ukraine. They explore how the Kremlin might generate more forces — and what impact this could have on Russia’s economy.
