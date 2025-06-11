Drapatyi ends tenure as Ground Forces chief, says he leaves with 'clear conscience'

This audio is created with AI assistance

Mykhailo Drapatyi said on June 11 that he had concluded his six-month tenure as commander of Ukraine's Ground Forces, summarizing his accomplishments and stating that he is leaving with "a clear conscience."

Drapatyi submitted his resignation on June 1, following a deadly Russian missile strike that killed at least 12 Ukrainian soldiers at a training camp in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, saying the victims were young recruits who "should have learned, lived, and fought — not died."

President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed him as commander of the Joint Forces on June 3, two days after the incident. The Ground Forces said the same day that an investigation was underway and pledged accountability if negligence or misconduct is found.

In his statement, Drapatyi described the state of the Ground Forces at the time of his appointment on Nov. 29, 2024 as mired in "managerial stagnation," defined by fear, lack of initiative, and detachment from frontline units.

"Systemic abuse, personnel decisions based on connections, low internal organization," he wrote. "The command is gradually shifting from a culture of fear to a culture of responsibility."

Drapatyi said he had replaced over half of the Ground Forces' leadership in key functions and had begun reforms aimed at decentralization, accountability, and professionalism.

Under his leadership, the military launched a revamp of recruitment centers, aiming to eliminate corruption and increase transparency in mobilization.

Drapatyi also oversaw a partial overhaul of the army's training and staffing systems. New leadership was introduced in the drone, cyber, and electronic warfare units amid a wave of broader reforms.

"Decisions are made not on the basis of status or loyalty, but on the basis of analysis, results, and respect for subordinates," Drapatyi said. "Grassroots initiatives ceased to be a threat and began to become a resource."

Zelensky said on June 3 that Drapatyi's new role would focus "exclusively on combat issues."